Bumilangit Digital Mediatama (BLDX) Collaborate with Creo Engine For NFT Bumilangit Characters at Evermore Knights
EINPresswire.com/ -- When Indonesians hear the name ‘Bumilangit,’ they would immediately think of a powerful force in the creative industry that has brought to life some of the most beloved superhero characters in Indonesian culture. It has become synonymous with creative excellence in Indonesia, particularly in the realm of iconic superhero characters. PT. Bumilangit Entertainment Corpora is one of Asia's largest intellectual property (IP)-based entertainment companies with well-known characters such as Si Buta Dari Gua Hantu, Gundala, Sri Asih, Virgo, Godam, and many more.
Bumilangit Digital Mediatama has partnered with Creo Engine, one of the largest local companies specializing in Web3 gaming platforms and developers, in preparation for an upcoming Intellectual Properties collaboration. Through their game studio, Nomina Games, Creo Engine has successfully launched 'Evermore Knights,’ an anime-based RPG game that features exciting storylines, battle strategies, and in-game characters and weapons embedded with NFT values.
"The collaboration between Bumilangit Digital Mediatama and Creo Engine is a great opportunity for our local superheroes to take center stage and shine in the global market," said Javier Tan, CEO of Creo Engine. "We are deeply grateful for this opportunity, where our game 'Evermore Knights' can feature one of the greatest local superheroes of all time. The 'Commissioners' (the players of ‘Evermore Knights’) can expect an even more exciting gaming experience ahead."
Similarly, the CTO of Creo Engine, Darrel Wijaya, acknowledged the significance of having the chance to partner with Bumilangit Entertainment as well as Bumilangit Digital Mediatama (BLDX) as a collection of entities from one of the biggest companies behind the success of Indonesian creative projects catered to the local market.
The CEO of Bumilangit Entertainment, Bismarka Kurniawan, and the Director of BLDX, Budiasto Kusuma, attended the MoU signing event between the two companies. Both responded positively to the cross-IP collaboration, which is considered a creative breakthrough that will increase awareness of local superhero characters.
“This (collaboration) proves that our local creative industry, where 130 million Indonesian millennials and centennials will play a dominant role, is ready for the international market,” said Bismarka Kurniawan. “We hope it goes beyond the introduction point to the point where it becomes a national pride for Indonesian youth.”
At the same time, the Director of BLDX, Budiasto Kusuma, asserted that Bumilangit’s expertise in the intellectual property and storytelling industry would create a strong synergy with the RPG-based gaming platform Evermore Knights. "We are certain that there is a segment of Bumilangit's audience among the key figures in the NFT and crypto world. We are ready to support the digital infrastructure provided by BLDX to ensure that all segments receive the best possible service”, he further commented.
In Indonesia, the Web3 gaming trend is growing rapidly, where the gaming experience is no longer just for the sake of entertainment. Creo Engine also involves blockchain and NFT implementation and Play-and-Earn opportunities that allow game players to earn digital assets that can be traded while playing the game.
The cross-Intellectual Properties (IP) collaboration between Bumilangit Entertainment and Creo Engine will be released in the second quarter of 2023, featuring spectacular characters that are already familiar in Indonesia. ‘Evermore Knights’ is ready to expand the glory of local creative works to the international market.
About Bumilangit
Bumilangit is an IP-based entertainment group of companies with the largest library of comic heroes and martial arts warriors in Asia, with more than 1,200 characters such as Gundala, Si Buta Dari Gua Hantu, Sri Asih, Godam, Tira, and Virgo. Bumilangit Entertainment focuses on film & animation production, comics publishing, licensing & merchandising, and digital businesses and is at the forefront of creating a local comic-based characters industry in Indonesia.
http://www.bumilangit.com/
About Creo Engine
Creo Engine is a gaming platform dedicated to game developers worldwide to establish their games. Developers can join the Creo Engine platform and utilize its ecosystem with many features and user bases, similar to how the Steam store distributes its library of games. Creo Engine also serves as a game developer aiming to provide the best gaming experience for its players through the in-house studio, ‘Nomina Games.’
https://www.creoengine.com/
Javier Tan
Bumilangit Digital Mediatama has partnered with Creo Engine, one of the largest local companies specializing in Web3 gaming platforms and developers, in preparation for an upcoming Intellectual Properties collaboration. Through their game studio, Nomina Games, Creo Engine has successfully launched 'Evermore Knights,’ an anime-based RPG game that features exciting storylines, battle strategies, and in-game characters and weapons embedded with NFT values.
"The collaboration between Bumilangit Digital Mediatama and Creo Engine is a great opportunity for our local superheroes to take center stage and shine in the global market," said Javier Tan, CEO of Creo Engine. "We are deeply grateful for this opportunity, where our game 'Evermore Knights' can feature one of the greatest local superheroes of all time. The 'Commissioners' (the players of ‘Evermore Knights’) can expect an even more exciting gaming experience ahead."
Similarly, the CTO of Creo Engine, Darrel Wijaya, acknowledged the significance of having the chance to partner with Bumilangit Entertainment as well as Bumilangit Digital Mediatama (BLDX) as a collection of entities from one of the biggest companies behind the success of Indonesian creative projects catered to the local market.
The CEO of Bumilangit Entertainment, Bismarka Kurniawan, and the Director of BLDX, Budiasto Kusuma, attended the MoU signing event between the two companies. Both responded positively to the cross-IP collaboration, which is considered a creative breakthrough that will increase awareness of local superhero characters.
“This (collaboration) proves that our local creative industry, where 130 million Indonesian millennials and centennials will play a dominant role, is ready for the international market,” said Bismarka Kurniawan. “We hope it goes beyond the introduction point to the point where it becomes a national pride for Indonesian youth.”
At the same time, the Director of BLDX, Budiasto Kusuma, asserted that Bumilangit’s expertise in the intellectual property and storytelling industry would create a strong synergy with the RPG-based gaming platform Evermore Knights. "We are certain that there is a segment of Bumilangit's audience among the key figures in the NFT and crypto world. We are ready to support the digital infrastructure provided by BLDX to ensure that all segments receive the best possible service”, he further commented.
In Indonesia, the Web3 gaming trend is growing rapidly, where the gaming experience is no longer just for the sake of entertainment. Creo Engine also involves blockchain and NFT implementation and Play-and-Earn opportunities that allow game players to earn digital assets that can be traded while playing the game.
The cross-Intellectual Properties (IP) collaboration between Bumilangit Entertainment and Creo Engine will be released in the second quarter of 2023, featuring spectacular characters that are already familiar in Indonesia. ‘Evermore Knights’ is ready to expand the glory of local creative works to the international market.
About Bumilangit
Bumilangit is an IP-based entertainment group of companies with the largest library of comic heroes and martial arts warriors in Asia, with more than 1,200 characters such as Gundala, Si Buta Dari Gua Hantu, Sri Asih, Godam, Tira, and Virgo. Bumilangit Entertainment focuses on film & animation production, comics publishing, licensing & merchandising, and digital businesses and is at the forefront of creating a local comic-based characters industry in Indonesia.
http://www.bumilangit.com/
About Creo Engine
Creo Engine is a gaming platform dedicated to game developers worldwide to establish their games. Developers can join the Creo Engine platform and utilize its ecosystem with many features and user bases, similar to how the Steam store distributes its library of games. Creo Engine also serves as a game developer aiming to provide the best gaming experience for its players through the in-house studio, ‘Nomina Games.’
https://www.creoengine.com/
Javier Tan
Creo Engine
+62 811-6178-782
email us here