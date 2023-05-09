Two Black Farmers receive nearly $2 million debt relief from USDA, after two-year litigation
Hishaw Law LLC suit against the Department of Justice, garners $2 million victory
According to Hishaw, “many of my client’s assets have been frozen for decades due to USDA’s illegal acts of discrimination, these settlements are a bare minimum of what USDA owes to farmers like Lea””ROCK HILL, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In March of 2021, the U.S Congress passed the American Rescue Plan Act, a $1.9 trillion dollar stimulus package which included $5 million in debt relief and money damages for Black farmers who had suffered past discrimination from the US Department of Agriculture (USDA). Corey Lea and Lucious Abrams are just two of thousands of Black farmers who have been denied lending and illegally foreclosed on by the USDA. After White farmers filed 12 federal lawsuits opposing the loan forgiveness based on race, Congress amended the Act to include debt relief for all farmers in the Inflation Reduction Act. Since this act was passed, over 19,000 farmers have received debt relief, however very little of it has gone to Black farmers.
— Jillian Hishaw, Esq.
Recognizing this grave racial disparity plaguing the agricultural industry, experienced agricultural attorney Jillian Hishaw of Hishaw Law LLC, filed several lawsuits against the Department of Justice, USDA, and all three Banking Associations starting in the Summer of 2021 under the American Rescue Plan in federal court. After two years of being denied discovery and countless hours of work, Lea and Abrams, two Plaintiffs in the cases finally received debt relief.
According to Hishaw, “many of my client’s assets have been frozen for decades due to USDA’s illegal acts of discrimination, these settlements are a bare minimum of what USDA owes to farmers like Lea.” Source: Corey Lea, et.al vs. Vilsack, et. al 21-00468, pending appeal 23-5169 (6th Cir.).
Lea states “prior to Hishaw Law, debt relief was not being offered let alone given to me. Since litigation we are now starting to see results, and this is only the beginning of justice that has been long overdue, since the suit is still pending.”
A month after Abrams, was added to the Federal District case Cowtown Foundation et. al vs. Vilsack, et. al 22-01258 by Hishaw, the process of him receiving debt relief started in December of last year, which was confirmed in writing by USDA in a recent interview with Rachel Scott of ABC News. After receiving written confirmation, Abrams stated he is “excited” to get back to farming.
For over 20 years, Hishaw has committed countless hours and resources to protecting small, rural independent farms — particularly the shrinking acreage owned by aging Black farmers through Hishaw Law LLC. For more information, please visit www.hishawlaw.com .
Frances, Assistant
Hishaw Law LLC
jhishaw@hishawlaw.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Hishaw Law Client Receives Debt Relief From US Department of Justice