AVAAL Blue announces new partnership with TA Petro and 7 Fleet to provide even better discounts to fuel card users.

We are excited to partner with TA Petro and 7 Fleet, as this reflects our commitment to providing high-quality and cost-effective solutions to the transportation industry ,”
— Dara Nagra, President of AVAAL.
SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AVAAL Blue has partnered with TA Petro and 7 Fleet to provide even better fuel discounts to its card users. Effective May 2nd, 2023, this new partnership covers over all states with 900+ locations, giving AVAAL Blue fuel card users access to exclusive discounts averaging 60 cents per gallon on fuel purchases.

Existing AVAAL Blue cardholders will automatically benefit from these new discounts, with no action required on their part. They can track their savings in their reports and manage their cards easily with the AVAAL Freight Management software. The integration is free of cost and is available to all AFM users.

For companies interested in applying for an AVAAL Blue fuel card, the process is straightforward and available to all, regardless of credit history or fleet size. Simply click here if based in the US click here if based in Canada to apply.

Partnership in a nutshell:

• Extensive coverage with over 900 locations across all states.
• Up to $18,760 potential annual savings per truck*
• Convenient access to daily updated fuel rates via the mobile app, which can be downloaded on both iOS and Android devices.
• Comprehensive fraud protection and complete control over expenses.
• The ability to book showers, parking spots and truck repairs in advance for added convenience.

*Based on an average savings of 60 cents per gallon, a 250-gallon truck refueling twice a week

For more information on AVAAL Blue and its fuel card solutions, please visit the AVAAL Technology Solutions website or contact the AVAAL Blue team directly.

Get Your Card Now: www.avaalblue.com

Need help to choose the best card for your fleet?

Call Us Now: (916) 573-4205 (U.S.), (647) 943-1327 (CAN) or Email us at sales@avaal.com

Avaal Blue
Avaal Technologies
+1 916-573-4205
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

