New Financial Solutions Company is Launched: 1 & Fund
Offering Consumer Financing Solutions to Home Improvement Specialists
We are excited to be able to offer home improvement professionals the consumer financing options that we know will make a difference in their sales.”OSHKOSH, WI, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 1 & Fund has been launched as a new company offering consumer financing to home improvement contractors. Two of the partners had been operating Simple Choice Lending, a similar company, with great success. When the opportunity arose to expand their business, the company moved forward with a third partner and was renamed and re-imagined as 1 & Fund.
— Justin Hatcher, President of 1 & Fund, plus Operations
All the partners are passionate about serving and have deep experience in the home improvement industry, offering tremendous insight into the needs of contractors. The ability to have one easy financing platform for their customers’ projects will help contractors close more projects, boost profitability, and customer satisfaction.
1 & Fund has relationships with multiple lenders and platforms to ensure the right options are available for home improvement contractors and their customers. All types of professionally installed projects are eligible for financing with flexible payment options.
“We are excited to be able to offer home improvement professionals the consumer financing options that we know will make a difference in their sales,” stated Justin Hatcher, President of 1 & Fund, plus Operations. Rob Macklin, 1 & Funds Chief Operating Officer stated, “Our experience in the industry taught us that fast, simple, competitive financing closes deals.”
The 1 & Fund offers solutions for all types of home improvement projects: kitchen, bath, roofing, solar, landscaping, decks, pools, HVAC, and much more. The team has built and managed consumer lending programs for some of the best-known home improvement brands in the country: Renewal by Anderson, Jacuzzi Bath Remodel, Tundraland Home Improvements, and many others. 1 & Fund helps contractors beyond consumer financing with financially qualified leads, sales training, getting paid faster, and more. To find out more, visit 1andfund.com
About 1 & Fund
1 & Fund was founded by three home improvement experts with a deep understanding of the home improvement industry. They remove “pain points” for sales teams by providing one login to access multiple solutions.
They formed the business on three primary principles:
Authenticity – to stay true to who they are, what they do, and who they serve, and to consistently deliver and expect transparency, honesty, and integrity in each conversation, interaction, and business dealing.
Trust – to act with honor, tell the truth, and work hard to do the right thing for home improvement specialists they serve, and their customers.
Innovation – to continually seek leading edge technology for their business and for their partners, following the latest trends to ensure the availability of relevant tools and resources to lead to the greatest success.
With the ability to fund home improvement projects nationwide, 1 & Fund has its sights on growth, reaching contractors in all states.
###
Patricia Monick
Covert Communication
+1 808-256-6759
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn