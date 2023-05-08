Content Writing Xpert is the Premier Book Writing Service provider based in San Francisco - CA

Content Writing Xpert Get your Book LCCN Today Let's get an LCCN for your BOOK

UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Content Writing Xpert, a premier book writing service based in San Francisco, is proud to announce the launch of two new services that will help authors promote and market their books in new and exciting ways. These services include the Library of Congress Control Number (LCCN) service and Totem Ads, a leading digital marketing agency that offers a wide range of marketing services.

The LCCN service provides authors with a unique identifier assigned by the Library of Congress to books that are published in the United States. This identifier is used by libraries to catalog and track books, and it is also used by bookstores and online retailers to identify books. Having an LCCN can make it easier for authors to market their books and get them into libraries. With the new LCCN service, Content Writing Xpert will help authors obtain an LCCN for their books, making it easier for them to reach a wider audience.

Content Writing Xpert has also partnered with Totem Ads, a leading digital marketing agency that offers a wide range of marketing services. Through this partnership, Content Writing Xpert is able to provide its clients with a range of marketing services, including social media marketing, search engine optimization, and pay-per-click advertising. One of the unique features of the Totem Ads partnership is the ability for clients to select any of the 5000+ screens available in New York Times Square for their advertising campaigns. This allows authors to promote their books on one of the most iconic advertising spaces in the world.

"We are thrilled to be able to offer these new services to our clients," said a spokesperson for Content Writing Xpert. "We understand the importance of marketing and promoting books, and we believe that these new services will help our clients reach a wider audience and achieve greater success."

In addition to these new services, Content Writing Xpert offers a range of book writing services, including research, writing, editing, and formatting. The company's team of experienced writers and editors work closely with each client to ensure that their specific requirements are met. With the addition of the LCCN service and Totem Ads, Content Writing Xpert is now able to offer its clients even more value and support in their book marketing efforts.

The LCCN service is an important addition to Content Writing Xpert's book writing services. The service provides authors with a unique identifier that can make it easier for them to market their books and get them into libraries. Libraries use the LCCN to catalog and track books, and having an LCCN can make it easier for authors to get their books into libraries. This is important because libraries are a great way to reach a wider audience and get exposure for a book.

The Totem Ads partnership is also an exciting development for Content Writing Xpert and its clients. Totem Ads is a leading digital marketing agency that offers a wide range of marketing services. Through this partnership, Content Writing Xpert is able to provide its clients with a range of marketing services that can help them reach a wider audience and achieve greater success.

One of the unique features of the Totem Ads partnership is the ability for clients to select any of the 5000+ screens available in New York Times Square for their advertising campaigns. This is an incredible opportunity for authors to promote their books on one of the most iconic advertising spaces in the world. The screens in New York Times Square are seen by millions of people every day, and having a book advertised on one of these screens can provide incredible exposure for the book.

Overall, the launch of the LCCN service and Totem Ads partnership marks an exciting new chapter for Content Writing Xpert and its clients. These new services provide authors with new and exciting ways to promote and market their books, and they offer incredible value and support for authors who are looking to achieve greater success

