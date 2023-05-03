New support will help growing Vancouver Island life sciences businesses

CANADA, May 3 - Early-stage life sciences businesses on Vancouver Island will have access to a new wet lab facility as they work to address global health-care challenges and create more in-demand jobs for British Columbians.

“Vancouver Island is already home to powerhouses in life sciences and biomanufacturing, and with a world-renowned talent pool we want to help build more businesses that are the envy of the sector internationally,” said Brenda Bailey, Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation. “By supporting local companies to reach their full potential, our government is making sure British Columbians see the full benefit of homegrown innovation.”

As part of the Life Sciences and Biomanufacturing Strategy, the Government of B.C. is providing $2.5 million to Vancouver Island Life Sciences (VILS) to create a new facility, approximately 650 square metres (7,000 square feet), that will support as many as six local companies annually with access to low-cost, high-demand and specialized lab space.

“Having a dedicated biomanufacturing facility here on the Island will catalyze our growing biotechnology ecosystem while providing opportunities for our early-stage companies that are ready to translate prototypes into commercially relevant proof-of-concept products in an industrial setting,” said Stephanie Willerth, chief executive officer, Axolotl Biosciences.

Virtually every COVID-19 vaccine candidate that reached late-stage development in 2020 used components that were initiated, developed or manufactured by a B.C. company or scientist. This strategy will build on those and many other made-in-B.C. accomplishments.

“In this community we’re seeing a marked increase in the pace of new, high quality local companies innovating in life sciences – now almost monthly,” said Samuel Mercer, president, VILS. “The extraordinary cohesion and diversity we have among ventures here, from medical devices to drugs to biomaterials, gives us a welcome challenge in building this community a next-generation, flexible facility that will support each tenant company in their goal to bring benefits to patients.”

The new lab will be in the Greater Victoria area and VILS is currently exploring the best location possible for the facility. When operational, these wet lab spaces will allow for the safe handling of chemicals and contaminants. This will let local companies spend more of their capital advancing improved health outcomes and pandemic preparedness and commercialization of their technology, and less on overhead costs that can slow down vital research.

“B.C.’s life sciences sector plays a key role in the development of new technologies and treatments that will improve the health of people around the world,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. “With this new lab, companies will be able to invest more into research and innovation while making advancements in health technologies that continue to improve and protect the health of people in B.C.”

The new Life Sciences and Biomanufacturing Strategy is comprised of five pillars that will secure B.C.’s position as a leading global hub for life sciences and biomanufacturing and will help develop commercial-scale biopharmaceutical and medical manufacturing.

The strategy is part of the StrongerBC Economic Plan, which is moving British Columbia forward by tackling the challenges of today, while growing an innovative economy that works for everyone.

Quote:

Rob Fleming, MLA, Victoria-Swan Lake –

“Supporting local life sciences companies with access to state-of-the-art facilities and equipment will help foster innovation and collaboration right here on southern Vancouver Island. It’s another example of how our government is investing in the future of our province by empowering our local businesses to succeed and make a meaningful impact in the world.”

Quick Facts:

Vancouver Island Life Sciences is a volunteer, non-profit society that brings together the life sciences community in Victoria and around the Island and connects it with the global life science community.

The Vancouver Island and Coast region is B.C.’s second-largest region for life sciences activity after Metro Vancouver, home to 15% of B.C.’s life sciences companies working in areas such as bio pharmaceuticals, medical devices, diagnostics, bioprinting and digital health.

The life sciences sector on Vancouver Island includes a rich variety of researchers and companies at every stage of product development from startup to profitable global pharmaceutical.

This includes high-profile companies such as ImmunoPrecise Antibodies, Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals, and StarFish Medical.

Learn More:

To learn about the StrongerBC Economic Plan, visit: https://strongerbc.gov.bc.ca/economic-plan/

To learn about the B.C. Life Sciences and Biomanufacturing Strategy, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/governments/technology-innovation/life-sciences-biomanufacturing

To learn about Vancouver Island Life Sciences, visit: https://www.vils.ca