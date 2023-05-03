Flightline business

Tech. Sgt. Taylor Creston, an aerospace maintenance specialist assigned to the 910th Maintenance Squadron, and Senior Airman Victoria Russo, a fuels specialist assigned to the 910th Logistics Readiness Squadron, pull a fuel hose to a C-130H Hercules aircraft on April 25, 2023, at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio. Creston and Russo work closely to ensure 910th Airlift Wing aircraft remain mission-ready at all times. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christina Russo)
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.