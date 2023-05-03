Flightline business

Tech. Sgt. Taylor Creston, an aerospace maintenance specialist assigned to the 910th Maintenance Squadron, and Senior Airman Victoria Russo, a fuels specialist assigned to the 910th Logistics Readiness Squadron, pull a fuel hose to a C-130H Hercules aircraft on April 25, 2023, at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio. Creston and Russo work closely to ensure 910th Airlift Wing aircraft remain mission-ready at all times. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christina Russo)