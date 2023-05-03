Manchin to Vote to Approve Solar Tariff Resolution to Decrease Reliance on Foreign Nations

May 03, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, announced that he will vote to pass H.J. Res. 39, a joint resolution of disapproval of the Administration’s rule allowing tariff waivers for solar modules and cells from four Southeast Asian countries. Chairman Manchin is the only Democratic co-sponsor of the identical Senate resolution, S.J. Res. 15.

“For too long we have relied on foreign nations for the resources and materials we need to power our nation. We cannot continue to let China get away with laundering solar energy components through other nations with absolutely no consequences. American manufacturers — some of the most innovative in the world — are more than ready to rise to the occasion and help realize the goals of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act to onshore our energy supply chains. Let me be clear: America will never be energy secure or independent if we can’t provide the resources we need, and it would be foolish of us in Congress to allow these waivers to continue any longer,” said Chairman Manchin.