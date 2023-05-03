Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,245 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,271 in the last 365 days.

Manchin to Vote to Approve Solar Tariff Resolution to Decrease Reliance on Foreign Nations

May 03, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, announced that he will vote to pass H.J. Res. 39, a joint resolution of disapproval of the Administration’s rule allowing tariff waivers for solar modules and cells from four Southeast Asian countries. Chairman Manchin is the only Democratic co-sponsor of the identical Senate resolution, S.J. Res. 15.

“For too long we have relied on foreign nations for the resources and materials we need to power our nation. We cannot continue to let China get away with laundering solar energy components through other nations with absolutely no consequences. American manufacturers — some of the most innovative in the world — are more than ready to rise to the occasion and help realize the goals of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act to onshore our energy supply chains. Let me be clear: America will never be energy secure or independent if we can’t provide the resources we need, and it would be foolish of us in Congress to allow these waivers to continue any longer,” said Chairman Manchin.

Next Article Previous Article

You just read:

Manchin to Vote to Approve Solar Tariff Resolution to Decrease Reliance on Foreign Nations

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more