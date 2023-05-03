Manchin, Cramer Reintroduce Bipartisan Dental and Optometric Care Access Act

May 03, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kevin Cramer (R-ND) reintroduced the bipartisan Dental and Optometric Care (DOC) Access Act to give patients and doctors more control over their healthcare decisions and increase access to dental and vision care. This legislation would allow dentists, optometrists and ophthalmologists to use the medical labs of their choice and provide clarity for doctors, patients and insurers on what can be charged for services that insurers do not cover.

“Every West Virginian and American deserves access to quality, affordable healthcare, including dental and vision care. Our bipartisan DOC Access Act would help put healthcare choices in the hands of patients and doctors themselves, instead of insurance companies. This legislation would provide more options and expand access to patient care, while also allowing for more flexibility in treatment options for doctors, especially those operating their own practices as small businesses. Similar laws already exist in 44 states, including West Virginia, and the DOC Access Act would apply these laws to federally regulated dental and vision plans. I urge my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to support this bipartisan, commonsense legislation to give patients and doctors greater control over their healthcare decisions,” said Senator Manchin.

“Our doctors need more autonomy within our healthcare system, whether it’s selecting the best materials and lab services for their patient, or by increasing fairness in doctor-insurer agreements,” said Senator Cramer. “Our bipartisan legislation looks to protect consumers and allow doctors to provide high-quality care to their patients.”

“Consumers deserve this bipartisan legislation to prohibit dental insurance companies from interfering in the doctor-patient relationship by dictating prices for services they don’t cover. It is crucial to balance the scales and bring equity to insurer-provider contracting at the federal level. The American Dental Association, on behalf of our 159,000 member dentists and our patients, commends Senators Manchin and Cramer for introducing the Dental and Optometric Care (DOC) Access Act of 2023,” said American Dental Association (ADA) President George R. Shepley, D.D.S.

“Family eye doctors across West Virginia and around the country support Senator Manchin as he takes on the VBMs and other health industry middlemen who exploit loopholes, spread confusion and undermine the quality care patients need and deserve,” said American Optometric Association President Ron Benner, O.D. “By introducing the bipartisan Dental and Optometric Care Access Act and committing to fix a rigged system, Senator Manchin and the other health policy leaders in Congress he’s rallying are working hard for essential care access and choice solutions and full, immediate restoration of patient-doctor decision-making.”

"This bill is a critical step to put optometrists and patients back in control of their care. Right now, patients and their doctors are at the mercy of vertically integrated vision insurers, who control the entire supply chain and set prices. Patients need more choices, lower costs, and faster service. This bill will help them get that,” said Patients Rising Now Founder and CEO, Terry Wilcox.

The DOC Access Act complements existing laws in 44 states, including West Virginia. This legislation would apply to federally regulated dental and vision plans, which comprises nearly half of dental and vision coverage in a majority of states.

A one pager on the DOC Access Act can be found here.

The full text of the DOC Access Act is available here.