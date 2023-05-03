Manchin Announces $3.4 Million to Support Affordable Housing for All West Virginians

May 03, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $3,475,029 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to support safe, affordable housing for all West Virginians. The funding will specifically be used to help communities humanely and effectively address homelessness, increase the availability of safe, affordable housing for low-income families and demolish outdated public housing developments.

“Every West Virginian deserves a roof over their head and a warm, safe place to sleep at night,” said Senator Manchin. “I’m pleased HUD is investing more than $3.4 million to ensure quality, affordable housing for all West Virginians. The funding announced today will help humanely address homelessness, including youth homelessness, as well as increase the availability of housing options for low-income families. I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of the investments and, as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to support a secure living environment for every West Virginian across the Mountain State."

Individual awards listed below:

The HUD Housing Trust Fund (HTF) Program complements existing federal, state and local efforts to increase and preserve the supply of decent, safe and sanitary affordable housing for extremely low- and very low-income households, including families experiencing homelessness.

$3,066,413 – State of West Virginia

The HUD Continuum of Care (CoC) Program provides funding to help communities humanely and effectively address homelessness by connecting vulnerable individuals and families to housing, healthcare and additional supportive services.

$218,180 – West Virginia Coalition to End Homelessness

The HUD Tenant Protection Vouchers (TPVs) Program provides funding to demolish or depose of outdated public housing developments.

$185,489 – Housing Authority of Mingo County

The HUD Homeless Foster Youth to Independence Initiative (FYI) provides housing assistance on behalf of youth at least 18 years and not more than 24 years of age who left foster care, or will leave foster care within 90 days, and are currently experiencing homelessness or are at-risk of homelessness.

$4,947 – Housing Authority of Randolph County

