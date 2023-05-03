Submit Release
Gun advocates sue to overturn California’s 10-day waiting period

The lawsuit, filed Monday in federal court in San Diego, is one of a series of cases contesting the state’s gun control laws since the Supreme Court’s ruling last year that narrowed the government’s authority to restrict possessing or carrying firearms. Other laws under attack include a limit of one gun purchase per month, a ban on semiautomatic rifles that the state classifies as assault weapons and a requirement that new handgun models “micro-stamp” bullet cartridges so that police can trace them at crime scenes.

