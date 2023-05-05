Acute HVAC Launches The Acute Comfort Club
The Acute Comfort Club offers a range of features, including two seasonal tune-ups in the Spring and Fall, with regular precision tune-up prices of $95 each.SUMMERVILLE, SC, USA, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Acute HVAC, the leading HVAC service provider in Summerville, SC, has launched its Acute Comfort Club, a comprehensive maintenance plan for heating and cooling systems. With the Acute Comfort Club, homeowners can expect the ultimate peace of mind for their family's comfort and assurance that their HVAC system is in top condition.
Additionally, members receive a three-year parts and labor warranty on all repairs, ensuring their heating and cooling system is protected from unexpected breakdowns.
Furthermore, members of the Acute Comfort Club receive a 15% discount on all repairs, including today's repairs and any future repairs, with seasonal tune-ups required for future repair discounts. Members also get V.I.P. rapid response priority service, ensuring they receive prompt and efficient assistance whenever they need it.
As part of the Acute Comfort Club, members also enjoy no overtime charges, even on weekends and holidays. Plus, Acute HVAC guarantees a no-hassle guarantee, giving members the flexibility to cancel their membership at any time.
"At Acute HVAC, we understand the importance of a well-maintained HVAC system to ensure the comfort of your home and family. That's why we're thrilled to launch our Acute Comfort Club to provide our customers with an unmatched level of service and peace of mind," said Octavia Edwards, owner of Acute HVAC.
To sign up for the Acute Comfort Club, visit acutehvac.com or call (843) 894-3557 today.
About Acute HVAC
Acute HVAC is the leading provider of HVAC services in Summerville, SC. With over 10 years of experience in the industry, the company has built a reputation for exceptional service and customer satisfaction. Acute HVAC provides a range of services, including installation, repair, and maintenance of heating and cooling systems, air quality control, and more.
For more information, visit acutehvac.com.
