E+O Kitchen – Hyde Park Introduces Cincinnati Happy Hour and Lunch Specials

E+O Kitchen - Hyde Park is proud to announce the launch of their new Cincinnati Happy Hour and Lunch Specials. The restaurant, located in the heart of Hyde Park, now offers various delicious dishes and drinks at discounted prices.

The E+O Happy Hour menu features a selection of small plates, including the popular Crispy Brussels Sprouts and the flavorful Korean Fried Chicken. Guests can also enjoy a variety of craft beers, wines, and cocktails.

The Lunch Specials menu features a variety of sandwiches, salads, and entrees. Popular items include the Grilled Chicken Sandwich, the Grilled Salmon Salad, and the Grilled Steak Frites.

E+O Kitchen - Hyde Park is committed to providing guests with the highest quality food and drinks. The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner, seven days a week.

For more information about E+O Kitchen - Hyde Park, please visit their website at www.eokitchen.com.

Media Contact
Company Name:

E+O Kitchen - Hyde Park


Contact Person:

Chris Smith


Email:Send Email
Phone:

+15138321023


Address:

3520 Edwards Rd


City:

Cincinnati


State:

Ohio


Country:

United States


Website:http://www.eokitchen.com/

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


