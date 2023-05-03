Aventura World Share's Insider's Perspective of Croatia with Expanded Travel Experiences and Add-on Offerings

Croatia's recent switch to the euro and passport free zones make it the best time ever to explore the country and its EU neighbors, and leading group travel brand Aventura World is announcing expanded travel experiences and add-on offerings that showcase the destination from an insider's perspective, delivering the experiential travel moments that today's travelers seek.

MOONACHIE, N.J. (PRWEB) May 03, 2023

With the recent news about Croatia switching to the shared European currency as its final step in fully becoming part of the European Union and with the country's tourism sector showing that it is once again one of the most high-demand destinations in the Mediterranean, leading group travel brand Aventura World is enhancing their product line to the country, known as "The Pearl of the Adriatic."

Though Croatia joined the EU in 2013, the country had been working to fulfill a set of strict economic conditions in order to reach the point where they can now accept the euro. This monumental effort and ensuing change make traveling easier for tens of thousands of tourists who visit their country each year by providing a stable exchange rate for travel planning as well as a world currency that is easily accessed and exchanged.

"Demand for travel to Croatia continues surging!" said Ian Scott, President of Aventura World. I personally have traveled to Croatia with my team to develop the most specialized travel experiences to Croatia. It's this unique insider's perspective that enables Aventura World to deliver truly unparalleled programs that today's travelers are seeking, brimming with enriching moments to treasure and share. We are dedicated to the continued growth of tourism throughout Croatia and are thrilled to be working directly with our affiliates in the country to ensure delivery of the very best programs for travelers."

Another exciting milestone is that Croatia has removed dozens of border checkpoints to join Europe's ID-check-free Schengen zone that thrives in tourism as the world's largest passport-free travel area for members of the EU. This means that travelers embarking on multi-country explorations, no longer need to stop when driving between Croatia and other European countries on such programs as those offered by Aventura World.

Group travelers can embark on Aventura World's The Best of Croatia and the Dalmatian Coast – featuring Opatija, Split, Plitvice Lakes, and Dubrovnik. Highlights of this experiential group travel program in Croatia include the opportunity to stay in Opatija, on the Istrian Peninsula, and enjoy its culture, arts, music, architecture, history, and gastronomy; excursions to UNESCO World Heritage Sites of Dubrovnik, Trogir, and Split; and an exploration of Montenegro and visit to the Bay of Kotor. Travelers on this distinctive vacation will also tour an authentic Dalmatian Village, experience the Ancient Ottoman city of Mostar, and delve into Plitvice Lakes National Park.

To contact Aventura World or to request additional information email: sales@aventuraworld.com.

About Aventura World

A valued leader in the US group travel marketplace since 1972, Aventura World is a distinctive travel company focused on elevating group travel beyond traditional sightseeing to delivering culturally rich, interactive, and in-depth destination experiences each and every time. The company is known for providing excellent client service, destination expertise, and meticulously planned tour and travel packages. As part of Aventura World's international awareness program, the group travel brand presents travelers with a unique "insiders" perspective and provides enriching moments that bring each destination to life. Backed by the strength of Sakkara Group International, Aventura World offers the reliability and security that its clients are booking and traveling with a strong, long-established, robust group tour operator with a time-honored history as well as an ongoing commitment to providing the best in travel. For additional details, visit AventuraWorld.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/aventura_world_shares_insiders_perspective_of_croatia_with_expanded_travel_experiences_and_add_on_offerings/prweb19319150.htm