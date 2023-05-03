'Growing Up Waco,' A Remarkable Unconventional Compilation of Stories and Ideas by Joan Sanger

Delight in the magnificence and generosity revealed in this exceptional short story collection of outlandish tales and interesting characters.

The collection begins with an unorthodox introduction giving the reader a feel for what makes Waco unique. The author introduces us to her uncle and her mother, who lived to be 100 and 104 respectively. They assisted the less fortunate their entire lives. While some of the stories are ‘semi-fictional,’ they still reveal the core of the community and the undocumented blue zone in the author’s neighborhood.

The people of Waco generally are committed to assisting one another; yet one cannot deny the dark and terrible shadow of racism from the late 19th and early 20th century – the ghost of which still remains. It is challenging to make sense of Waco in light of systemic racism but things have slowly changed.

In general, Waco is an incredible spot in small town America that sets an example for the rest of the world. Anyone wanting a twist of coming-of-age fun with some hilarious descriptions of events and people ‘ya just can’t make up’ will enjoy ‘Growing Up Waco.’

Overall, ‘Growing Up Waco’ is a delightful read that transports the reader to a different time and place. The accounts and stories provide insight into Waco’s culture and history, and its people. The author’s writing is humorous and engaging, while also revealing the heart and soul of Waco. This book is a must-read for anyone who wants to experience the true essence of Waco and its people. Available only on Amazon.

Book Name: Growing Up Waco ™: The First Collection

Author Name: Joan Sanger

ISBN Number: 979-8387454165

Ebook Version: Click Here

Paperback Version: Click Here

Media Contact

Amazon Publishing Pros

+1-877-992-7638

United States