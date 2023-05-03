Stifel Declares Quarterly Common Stock Cash Dividend and Declares Preferred Stock Cash Dividend

ST. LOUIS, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. SF today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend on shares of its common stock of $0.36 per share, payable June 15, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 1, 2023.



The Board of Directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend on the outstanding shares of its 6.25% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series B (the "Series B Preferred Stock"), 6.125% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C (the "Series C Preferred Stock"), and 4.50% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D (the "Series D Preferred Stock"). The declared cash dividend on the Series B Preferred Stock, Series C Preferred Stock, and Series D Preferred Stock is for the period from March 15, 2023, up to, but excluding, June 15, 2023. The declared cash dividend equated to approximately $0.390625 per depositary share, or $390.625 per share of the Series B Preferred Stock outstanding. The declared cash dividend equated to approximately $0.3828125 per depositary share, or $382.8125 per share of the Series C Preferred Stock outstanding. The declared cash dividend equated to approximately $0.281250 per depositary share, or $281.250 per share of the Series D Preferred Stock outstanding. The cash dividends are payable on June 15, 2023 to shareholders of record on June 1, 2023.

The Company's Series B Preferred Stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "SF PrB", the Company's Series C Preferred Stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "SF PrC", and the Company's Series D Preferred Stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "SF PrD."

Stifel Company Information

Stifel Financial Corp. SF is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel's broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC and Stifel Independent Advisors, LLC. The Company's broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company's website at www.stifel.com. For global disclosures, please visit https://www.stifel.com/investor-relations/press-releases.

Stifel Investor Relations Contact

Joel Jeffrey, Senior Vice President

(212) 271-3610 direct

investorrelations@stifel.com