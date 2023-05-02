Submit Release
Uzbekistan, Türkiye leaders discuss issues of further deepening the strategic partnership

The issues of further deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership and promoting priority projects of practical cooperation were considered during a telephone conversation between the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan on May 2.

The Leader of Türkiye sincerely congratulated the President of Uzbekistan on the successful holding of a nationwide referendum on constitutional reform, warmly wishing well-being, progress, and prosperity to the fraternal people of Uzbekistan.

During the conversation, the importance of the speedy implementation of priority investment projects in Uzbekistan with the participation of leading Turkish companies was noted.

Issues of preparation for the next meeting of the Strategic Cooperation Council were discussed.

Following the conversation, the President of Uzbekistan wished the Turkish Leader success in the upcoming Presidential Elections in mid-May this year.

Source: UzA

