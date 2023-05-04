Submit Release
FUTUREFREIGHT LLC completes coverage of Containerized Freight Futures and Options with issuance of 7th US Patent

Containerized Freight Futures can improve risk management and resiliency in supply chains.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FutureFreight, a leader in the development of containerized freight risk management strategies, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has granted Patent No. 11,620,711. FutureFreight’s foundational portfolio of patents enables freight traders in and out of the logistics industry to better manage risks and changes, allowing them to deliver better freight predictability at a lower cost.

“We are delighted the US Patent Office has granted us this patent to add to our growing portfolio,” said Pierre Laurent, partner at FutureFreight, “we are looking to join forces with others in the industry to make containerized freight futures the de facto standard, critically improving risk management and resiliency in the essential supply chain”.

Derivatives have been in place for many years for bulk shipments and in other industries. They have improved cost and volume predictability and reduced risks. They allow industry participants to better plan and execute future deliveries while responding to ongoing market and internal changes. FutureFreight develops patented technologies and strategies to improve predictability and resilience in logistics and the supply chain.

