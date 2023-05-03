DEQ Awards Final EV Charger Rebates from NC Volkswagen Settlement

Another 86 electric vehicle charging ports will be funded with rebates from the N.C. Volkswagen Settlement.

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality (DAQ) awarded a final $290,184 in rebates to private and public organizations for the installation of new Level 2 charging ports. The awards include chargers at apartment complexes, workplaces, parking decks, town centers and other sites, many of which will be open to the public.

These awards aim to increase the use of clean zero-emission vehicles in place of gas-powered cars and improve air quality by significantly reducing emissions of nitrogen oxides, particulate matter and greenhouse gases. Combined, the rebates announced today will reduce nitrogen oxide emissions by 25.4 pounds each year.

These are the final rebates DAQ is awarding through Phase 2 of the Volkswagen Settlement, after applications closed in March. Remaining Volkswagen Settlement funds will be directed to other charging infrastructure programs later this year.

Rebates were awarded through three funding programs. The Multi-Unit Dwelling program provides rebates to apartment complexes, town houses and homeowner associations for chargers available to multiple residents. The Workplace program funds chargers for businesses’ fleet or employee vehicles. Public Access rebates are for chargers that are made available to everyone.

With the final Phase 2 rebates awarded today, DAQ has now awarded $400,000 for 110 Multi-Unit Dwelling Level 2 ports, $1.06 million for 264 Public Access Level 2 ports, and $239,000 for 89 Workplace Level 2 ports. Combined, these projects are estimated to reduce nitrogen oxide emissions by 139 pounds every year. Also, 42 of these charging ports are in historically under-resourced counties targeted by DAQ for additional support and outreach during the application process.

These rebates were made available on a first-come, first-served basis to qualifying applicants since applications opened last year. After the March 31, 2023, application deadline, more than $348,000 allocated for Level 2 rebates was unclaimed. DAQ plans to offer these funds in the form of grants to state agencies, universities and colleges this summer for additional Level 2 charging projects.

Phase 2 of the N.C. Volkswagen Settlement Program covers the remaining $68 million of the state’s share of a national settlement with the automaker. DEQ allocated the full 15% allowed in the Volkswagen State Trust Agreement for zero-emission vehicle charging infrastructure projects, including Level 2 and DC Fast chargers. Additional settlement funds supported the replacement of diesel vehicles with newer, cleaner alternatives.