Stirling CBD Oil Launches 4 Different Types of CBD Powders

Stirling's CBD Isolates for sale offer the ability for you to make your own CBD products. Buy Stirling's Best -selling Pure CBD Isolate Now! Stirling's Full Spectrum CBDA-CBGA Powder Now Available!

Stirling CBD Oil launches four new water-soluble CBD Powders, including CBDA/CBGA Powder, CBGA Powder, CBDA Powder, and a pure CBD isolate.

We believe that these products offer a wide range of benefits for individuals looking to support their health and wellness, and we're proud to be at the forefront of this exciting new market.” — Joe Kryzsak

CARY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Stirling, a leading manufacturer of premium CBD products, has announced the introduction of four new water-soluble CBD Powders, including CBDA/CBGA Powder, CBGA Powder, CBDA Powder, and a pure CBD isolate.

These new products offer consumers a wider range of options for incorporating CBD into their daily routine and are designed to be easy to use, highly bioavailable, and effective.

The water-soluble full-spectrum powder CBDA and CBGA isolates are derived from hemp plants and contain a range of beneficial cannabinoids, including CBDA, CBGA, and CBD.

These isolates are highly bioavailable, meaning they are easily absorbed by the body and can provide fast-acting relief for various health issues.

The water-soluble CBDA powder isolate is a potent stress relief and muscle soreness agent that has been shown to have potential benefits for a wide range of health conditions.

It is ideal for individuals looking for a natural way to manage pain and stress, as well as those looking to support their overall health and wellness.

Stirling's CBD Powders are extracted without solvents. Stirling’s proprietary extraction system uses only water and cavitation, creating the most potent blend of cannabinoids available.

With a water-soluble formula, this product contains approximately 10% of total cannabinoids by weight. Stirling utilizes the freshest and most potent hemp plants and employs a unique and clean extraction process to obtain the cannabinoids.

Similarly, the water-soluble CBGA powder isolate CBGA is a naturally occurring compound found in the Cannabis plant, and it is the acidic form of CBG. It comprises two components - dihydroxybenzoic acid and olivetolic acid - and has a geranyl group instead of a hydrogen atom at position 3.

CBGA serves as a building block for other Cannabinoids, including Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, the primary psychoactive component of the Cannabis plant.

In simpler terms, CBGA is a basic element that contributes to the formation of various other compounds found in the Cannabis plant, including the one responsible for the plant's psychoactive effects. It is also known for its anti-inflammatory properties and its potential to improve cognitive function.

Stirling offers a water-soluble pure CBD isolate for sale to consumers looking for a more pure and potent CBD isolate Powder. This isolate contains 99% pure CBD and is highly bioavailable, making it an ideal choice for individuals seeking a more concentrated and targeted CBD product.

Stirling's water-soluble CBD powders are made using a proprietary process that ensures maximum absorption and effectiveness. Stirling’s CBD isolate has no THC, while the CBD powders contain less than 0.1% THC. They are also free of harmful contaminants, making them safe and effective for daily use.

Stirling's cutting-edge extraction process ensures its products are of the highest quality and purity. The result is a CBD powder that is more than 99.6% pure, free from THC and other harmful contaminants.

Their advanced extraction methods allow them to remove all THC from the isolate, making it an ideal option for those seeking the benefits of the cannabis plant without any psychoactive effects.

"We're excited to offer our customers these new water-soluble CBD isolates," said Joe Kryzsak, CEO of Stirling. "We believe that these products offer a wide range of benefits for individuals looking to support their health and wellness, and we're proud to be at the forefront of this exciting new market."

The water-soluble full spectrum powder CBDA/CBGA, water-soluble CBDA powder, water-soluble CBGA powder, water-soluble CBD isolate powder, and pure CBD isolate products are now available on Stirling's website.