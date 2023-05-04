TradingChatRoom.com Releases New Scanner to Help Active Traders Find Investment Opportunities in the Stock Market

As a leading online chat room for active stock market traders, TradingChatRoom.com is excited to offer this custom scanner technology to investors.

MONTEREY, CA, USA, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TradingChatRoom.com, a leading chat room for active stock market traders, is pleased to announce the release of its new scanner technology.

The scanner identifies stocks exhibiting chart patterns that are popular among active traders. These patterns are thought to give traders an edge in achieving a profitable investment outcome.

One of the key benefits of the scanner is that it identifies these patterns automatically. Many active traders have to manually sift through stock charts looking for their preferred patterns, but this new scanner does that automatically and in real time.

The new scanner at TradingChatRoom.com is built into their trading discord server. Discord is a popular chat room platform, and it allows for customizations and mods (also referred to as “bots”).

The new scanner is a collection of exclusive discord bots available solely to the TradingChatRoom.com community.

For more information about the new scanner and its capabilities, or to learn more about their other services, please visit TradingChatRoom.com.

About TradingChatRoom.com:

TradingChatRoom.com is known as a website for active stock market traders to gather and exchange trade ideas online. It accommodates a variety of different types of traders, including day traders, swing traders, options traders, stock traders, and futures traders.

