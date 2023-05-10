6WIND Announces Partnership with PT.PAN SOLUSI INDODATA to Expand its Reach in Indonesia
Our collaboration with 6WIND empowers us to fulfill our customers' requirements for high-performance virtual routers and IPsec devices in a cost-effective and timely manner.”SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 6WIND, a leading green-tech networking software company that specializes in high-performance virtualized and cloud-native network solutions, today announced its partnership with PT.Pan Solusi Indodata to help expand its reach in Indonesia.
— Iwan Aryasetiawan, Director, PT. Pan Solusi Indodata.
PT.Pan Solusi Indodata, a value-added distributor in Indonesia, specializes in high-performance IP infrastructure and data center solutions. This partnership with 6WIND will allow PT.Pan Solusi Indodata to offer scalable, high-performance IP network and security solutions, along with after-sales services.
PT.Pan Solusi Indodata specializes in IP network, on-premise cloud, high-performance data center networks, and edge network solutions. Their expertise spans across the entire spectrum, including infrastructure, platform design, delivery, and deployment in the Indonesian market.
"Our collaboration with 6WIND empowers us to fulfill our customers' requirements for high-performance virtual routers and IPsec devices in a cost-effective & timely manner. By deploying 6WIND Virtual Service Routers on our most popular servers, we can offer a cost-effective solution that reduces our customers' overall IT and data center infrastructure investment", said Iwan Aryasetiawan, Director at PT. Pan Solusi Indodata.
6WIND delivers high-performance and secure Virtual Service Router (VSR) Software Solutions, which are deployed bare-metal, virtualized, or containerized on COTS servers in private and public clouds.
By significantly reducing the hardware needed to deliver services, the 6WIND VSR Software Solutions effectively cut energy consumption by over 50%, thereby contributing to a reduced carbon footprint. This eco-friendly approach is cost-effective and does not compromise on performance.
The 6WIND VSR Product Suite, which includes vPE, vCSR, vSecGW, vCGNAT, vBR and vCPE, has demonstrated its ability to conserve energy and reduce carbon footprint. These solutions offer high performance, security, scalability, flexibility, openness, and agility to global CSPs, MNOs, Cloud Providers, Data Centers, and Enterprises. They can be deployed in various forms, including PNF, VNF, CNF, or cloud-native, on COTS servers in both private and public clouds.
“We are thrilled to have Pan Solusi join our esteemed partner ecosystem and are excited to work together to expand our presence in Indonesia. Their strong technical expertise and customer base in the Indonesian market make them an excellent partner for 6WIND. With the help of 6WIND's VSR products, we aim to bring the transformative benefits of network virtualization to our customers, helping them achieve their virtualization goals faster”, commented Julien Dahan, CEO at 6WIND.
About 6WIND
6WIND is a top Green Tech company that specializes in delivering Virtualized & Cloud-Native networking software. The company is globally recognized as the leading provider of Virtual Service Router software solutions.
6WIND software solutions are deployed by CSPs, MNOs, Cloud Providers, Data Centers & Enterprises worldwide, enabling them to replace expensive hardware & build highly optimized and sustainable 5G networks with virtualized networking software solutions for routing and security use cases.
6WIND has a global presence with Headquarters based in Paris – France, Santa Clara, CA – USA and Singapore.
