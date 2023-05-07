Amish Family man starts business and defies all odds
Monogram Metal Shop is an amish owned business using all locally sourced materials in United States
Mongram Metal Shop takes locally made to a national level”FORT WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Indiana craftsman and Amish man Menno Lengacher has made a name for himself with his line of bespoke metal signs.
— Media One Marketing Group
Monogram Metal Shop, based in rural Indiana, produces custom signs in various colors, sizes and shapes for all occasions, interests, hobbies, and niches.
The business’ trajectory is particularly impressive when you consider that Lengacher set up a professional shop on his property before COVID swept the country by storm. This proved to be a challenge and he lost some momentum. However, after peaks and valleys of sales, he was able to manage the business to generate nearly a million dollars in revenue, all from his own back yard which grew to a full blown professional shop. Even more impressive, he’s on track to double that due to the overwhelming support from the public.
“We provide a quality product at a reasonable price with a warranty on all items,” Lengacher said. “We have a 5-star rating and work very hard to fulfill orders correctly and keep our customers happy with fast shipping. So far we have little paid advertising and the overwhelming results have been from word of mouth. I think that holds a lot of weight in our industry. We want to grow to be the biggest and best. I will work every waking hour to make that happen, says Lengacher.”
All of this is possible through a winning combination. The company has full-time employees and a sizable shop. They use traditional methods such as hand tools and hand paints their products but also uses some technology such as laser cutters and internet platforms for marketing purposes.
Lengacher has leveraged social media to connect to people of interest which ultimately gained the interest of one local business owner, Mike Ackles, of 469 Cycle Shop. Ackles shop is said to be the midwest's largest pre-owned Harley dealer which also sells other makes and models. Ackles was so impressed with the quality of Monogram Metal Shop, He went on local TV to talk on behalf of Monogram Metal Shop, Without their knowledge beforehand that he was going to do it! That is something rare to see these days. Ackles' testimony is a stand for America and keeping local businesses alive and communities together. He also knows that Amish communities do not go on camera.
“The public needs to be aware of this family owned company. They use 16 gauge steel, powder coat all of their products and ship within 2 days. One could assume their shipping is nearly faster than Amazon, said Ackles. He also boasted how the Amish group is tight-knit and they stick together. Something Ackles said he’d like to see more of for the entire country. Togetherness. All of Monogram Metal Shop materials are locally sourced. Their steel and signs are made locally and are proudly an American company.”
Monogram Metal Shop interview with Ackles can be seen here at this link which was recently featured on channel 21 WPTA Fort Wayne, IN on a program called INSIGHT.
Visit monogrammetalshop.com to learn more about Monogram Metal Shop, signs, gifts, and more.
Remember, #graduation, #weddingsigns, #mothersday, #fathersday . are all coming up. If you want to order from the website use code INSIGHT for a 20 percent discount.
Story by Ron Timmons MediaOneLink.com
Ron Timmons
Media One Marketing Group
+1 260-222-7676
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other
Monogram Metal Shop Amish company makes only USA made products