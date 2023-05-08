Family Medicine & Holistic Care Clinic Announces Open House on May 19, 2023 to Celebrate the Opening of New Expansion
Stop by and meet the docs, tour the new expansion and meet Gayle Guyardo of BloomTV.
We are hoping to spend time with our patients. The open house is a great way to have fun and get to know us. For future patients, it's a way to see who we are and how we approach health and medicine.”ST. PETERBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DOCS Outside the Box!, a primary, urgent, and holistic care medical facility, has announced an open house in celebration of the opening of their expansion that now includes 3,000 extra square feet at their current location. The addition includes ten more medical rooms, an IV clinic, a learning kitchen, and an educational area. This new expansion is a fulfillment of growth plans that the family medicine and holistic care clinic has been intentionally pursuing.
— Lana Garner, DOM of DOCS Outside the Box!
The Open House is Friday May 19, 2023 from 2:00pm-7:00pm and includes music, keto wine, a magic show, tarot card readings and plenty of time to get to know the clinic, the providers and the staff. There will also be special guest, Gayle Guyardo of Channel 8 BloomTV, interviewing the Docs and filming a TV segment from 2-3pm.
Over the last two years, DOCS Outside the Box! has more than doubled in number of patients served, with a notable increase in media attention and awards. The latest addition allows DOCS to better serve its current and future patients. Regardless of size, the mission of DOCS Outside the Box! remains the same: empowering patients to take ownership of their medical care and life.
