Docs Outside the Box and Standard Process Team Up for a New Study on Heart and Gut Health. Participants Needed!
Be part of a study to understand the effects of nutrition on the heart and gut. Qualified participants with be paid up to $1050.
Our medical facility is honored and excited to be chosen by Standard Process to implement their study. This a great opportunity to document how nutrition plays a role in our patients’ health.”ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DOCS Outside the Box!, a primary, urgent, and holistic care medical facility in St. Petersburg, Florida, has teamed with Standard Process, a wholefood supplement company, to study the effects of nutrition formulations on heart and gut health.
— Lana Garner, DOM of DOCS Outside the Box!
This is a call for more participants. Help further the understanding and documenting of how nutrition effects the body. Participants will be paid up to $1050 for their time including blood draws, questionnaires, and three visits to the clinic
Needed participants are men and women, the ages of 25-80 years, on omnivorous diet (regular consumption of eggs, meat, dairy) with marginally elevated TMAO levels (>9.9uM). Trimethylamine oxide, more commonly known as TMAO, is considered an alarm bell of microbiome-disease interactions. It may be a key dietary component of an unhealthy diet that contributes to disease promotion.
If interested in participating, contact Standard Process Clinical Research Coordinator, Brea Nance at (262)495-6410 or by email at bnance@standardprocess.com.
Docs Outside the Box! is a multispecialty care clinic offering family medicine, urgent care, and holistic care services. The practice was founded upon the principles of patient empowerment, complete wellness, and transformative care. Each patient is empowered to take ownership of their medical care and their life. DOCS Outside the Box! provides guidance to address physical, emotional, and spiritual challenges.
Lana Garner
Docs Outside the Box!
+1 727-498-8898
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube