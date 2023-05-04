Free Show at Yonge-Dundas on June 3

The 17th edition of DESIFEST is back in Toronto, sponsored by TD, and promises to be a smashing event.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Toronto's iconic music festival, DESIFEST, presented by TD, is back with a bang for its 17th year. Founded by Sathish Bala, DESIFEST was created to provide a cultural space for the South Asian community in Toronto. Held annually at Yonge-Dundas Square, the festival has become a proud announcement of the South Asian diaspora taking up space in the very heart of the city.

"At DESIFEST, we are committed to supporting local talent and providing opportunities for South Asian artists to showcase their work. We believe that by investing in the development of emerging artists, we can help foster a vibrant and diverse arts community here in Toronto and across North America," says Sathish Bala, CEO and Founder of DESIFEST.

This year, DESIFEST is expanding to include an opening night curated to host friends and supporters of the festival, as well as other South Asians who have been working tirelessly to create space for South Asian artists in the Greater Toronto Area. This VIP Comedy Night will be hosted by leading comic, Amish Patel from Fade to Brown and promises to be a night of celebration and connection.

In addition, DESIFEST 2023, scheduled for June 3rd, is set to showcase the best of Toronto's talent, as well as headliners Ridham Kalyan and the incredible Rinimusic from New York. Audiences can expect a melange of Sufi, Bhangra, Bollywood and South Asian Fusion music, by exceptional talents such as Ustaad Irshad, Ashavari and Manush, that will bring people together from all backgrounds, to experience the vibrancy and diversity of the community.

But, that's not all. DESIFEST 2023 will also feature a Hip Hop night on June 2nd, which will include performances by Blitzkrieg and other surprises for the hip-hop-loving audience. With such an impressive lineup and diverse range of music genres, DESIFEST is poised to be one of the hottest events in Toronto this year.

"Festivals like DESIFEST help bring people together through a love of music to experience the vibrancy and diversity of our communities. Through the TD Ready Commitment, our corporate citizenship platform, we're proud to help create opportunities for people to connect through music because of the important role artists help play in shaping communities. This year’s festival is focused on fostering connection through diverse representation, helping create unity within local communities." Said Robyn Small, Senior Manager, Philanthropy, Sustainability & Corporate Citizenship, TD Bank Group.

DESIFEST has become a staple in Toronto's music scene and continues to grow in popularity every year. The festival's success is a testament to the importance of creating spaces for diverse communities to come together and celebrate their heritage. With its commitment to showcasing South Asian talent and providing a cultural space for the community, DESIFEST is a shining example of the power of music and art to unite people from all walks of life.

For more information about DESIFEST 2023 and to stay up-to-date on the festival's latest news and announcements, visit www.DESIFEST.ca. Don't miss your chance to be a part of this incredible celebration of South Asian culture, art, and music!