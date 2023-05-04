Seamless payment processing integration with Shift4 allows Aavgo's customers to enhance the overall guest experience while reducing operational costs.

Aavgo and Shift4 partner to offer seamless payment processing integration for hotels, enhancing the overall guest experience.

The integration between Aavgo's 360 Platform and Shift4's payment processing is a game changer for the hospitality industry. We're excited to offer customers a seamless and frictionless experience.” — Chris Rotondi, Partner Director at Shift4

SAN MATEO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Aavgo, a leading hotel technology company, is now fully integrated with Shift4, integrated payments and commerce solutions provider, to offer customers seamless payment processing integration. The integrated solution now ensures hotel guests have a seamless and frictionless experience throughout their entire journey.

Aavgo’s 360 platform and Smart Reception offer hotels a cost-effective solution to the traditional front desk while delivering a superior and consistent guest experience through their human-assisted kiosk. “Shift4 is a leader in payment processing for the hospitality industry. Their technology first approach is what makes them the perfect strategic partner for us,” Ratan Hodar, Chief Technology Officer at Aavgo.

Integration between solutions is a critical step in eliminating barriers to the adoption of technology by hotels. "With Aavgo's innovative technology and Shift4's expertise in payment processing, we look forward to revolutionizing the guest experience in the hospitality industry," said Chris Rotondi, Partner Director at Shift4.

About Shit4: Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) is boldly redefining commerce by simplifying complex payments ecosystems across the world. As the leader in commerce-enabling technology, Shift4 powers billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses in virtually every industry. For more information, visit shift4.com.

About Aavgo: Aavgo is taking the hospitality industry by storm with its cutting-edge cloud-based SaaS technology solutions that transform hotels' operations. The exclusive 360 Platform and Smart Reception products offer an all-in-one contactless solution tailored to enhance the overall customer experience while maximizing hotel profitability. With features such as contactless check-in, digital housekeeping, and lost keys, guests can enjoy a seamless and personalized experience, while hotels can reduce operational costs. Aavgo's customer-centric approach and reputation for personalized technology make it the industry leader, serving clients across the United States and Canada from its headquarters in San Mateo, California. Ready to transform your hotel operations? Choose Aavgo today!