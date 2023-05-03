The potential of EU industry to produce 155-millimetre ammunition remains significant, Commissioner for Financial Services, Financial Stability and Capital Markets Union, Mairead McGuinness said on behalf of High Representative Josep Borrell at the European Parliament Plenary on 15 March. Earlier,...
You just read:
War in Ukraine: European Commission to allocate €500 million to urgently boost EU defence industry
