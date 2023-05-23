Dental Implants in Center Valley Available from Dr. Matthew Lang & Center Valley Dental

Castle Dental is now Center Valley Dental

Center Valley Dental is helping patients smile again with high-quality dental implant treatments.

CENTER VALLEY, PA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Center Valley Dental offers affordable dental implant services that can help improve a patient’s speech, confidence, and quality of life. The Center Valley dentist works closely with patients to ensure that they are strong candidates for the procedure by providing supplemental procedures such as bone grafts and sinus lifts.

Dental implants involve the use of a titanium screw to replace a missing tooth root, followed by the addition of an abutment and custom-made crown to give the implants a natural look and feel. People who have missing teeth or are at risk of losing them due to disease, age, or trauma qualify for implants. However, they should not have any gum diseases or tooth decay that could affect the success rate of the treatment.

According to Dr. Matthew Lang, dentist in Center Valley, another important factor in dental implant success is the strength and density of the jawbone. Center Valley Dental includes supplemental procedures like bone grafts to help strengthen a patient's jawbone.

To improve their chances of success, candidates should maintain good oral care by brushing twice a day and flossing. During a consultation, Dr. Lang and his team will guide patients through the dental implant procedure and help them improve the likelihood of the surgery's success.

To learn more about dental implants in Center Valley, schedule an appointment with Center Valley Dental by visiting https://centervalleydental.com/request-an-appointment/. New patients are welcome.

About Center Valley Dental: Center Valley Dental is a leading provider of cosmetic dentistry and dental implants in Center Valley, PA. Doctor Matthew Lang offers patients high-quality and comfortable care, including sedation dentistry, dental crowns, and general dentistry. To learn more, visit https://centervalleydental.com/.