HOBOKEN, N.J., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A NYC area cyber security expert outlines effective employee cyber security training in a new article on the eMazzanti Technologies website. The informative article first cites the sobering fact that 95 percent of successful cyber security breaches resulted from human error.

The author then encourages readers to guard against phishing and other social engineering attacks with phishing awareness training. She also discusses how to share and store information safely and best practices for password management. After encouraging organizations to adopt and train employees on detailed policies for mobile device use, she concludes with a few words about incident response training.

"Cyber-attacks increased globally by an alarming 38 percent in 2022," stated Jennifer Mazzanti, CEO, eMazzanti Technologies. "Businesses cannot afford to ignore the importance of cyber security training in arming their employees against cyber dangers."

Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Employee Cyber Security Training - 5 Essential Elements"

Guard Against Phishing and Other Social Engineering Attacks

"If users learn nothing else, they should remember three words: Do. Not. Click. That is, resist the temptation to click an attached file or a hyperlink unless you were expecting it. Over 90 percent of attacks begin with a phishing email. Even if an email appears to come from a trusted source, verify with the source before opening the attachment."

Share and Store Information Safely

"Secondly, employees must learn data protection essentials. With the rise of remote work, employees use cloud services on a regular basis. They collaborate in the cloud with colleagues both internal and external. They store and share files using services such as Microsoft OneDrive or Dropbox. And they regularly share information through email."

Passwords 101

"In many cases, passwords still represent the keys to the castle. Training should reinforce best practices for password management. For instance, the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) periodically updates its password guidelines. Current guidelines highlight the need for long, randomized passwords, as well as recommendations for storing them."

Mobile Device Security

"Your organization should have a detailed policy for mobile device use, and security training should cover the items in the policy. This might include how to configure security controls on the device, including encryption. It could also include standards for remote access, how to report device loss or theft and so forth."

Cyber Security Training Experts

An effective security awareness program helps to change employee behavior by giving them the understanding and tools they need. By partnering with the cyber security experts at eMazzanti Technologies, business leaders gain access to enterprise-grade security training, customized to their business needs.

