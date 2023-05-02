UZBEKISTAN, May 2 - The President of Uzbekistan and the Federal Chancellor of Germany discuss the possibilities of enhancing multifaceted relations

The President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev began his visit to Germany from negotiations with Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The President of Uzbekistan sincerely thanked the German Chancellor for the warm welcome.

It was emphasized that Uzbekistan sees Germany as a reliable and strategic partner. The two countries are connected by deep historical roots. In recent years, relations between Uzbekistan and Germany have been developing dynamically in all areas.

A twofold increase in mutual trade and the number of joint projects was noted with satisfaction. The volume of German investments in the economy of Uzbekistan reached $5.5 billion, of which 4 billion were attracted over the past few years.

A high assessment was given to the joint Business Forum held during the visit. Following the event, agreements were reached on the implementation of new trade, investment, and technological projects worth $9 billion.

The projects include cooperation in green energy, mining, chemical, and pharmaceutical industries, modernization of transport infrastructure, digitalization of agriculture, innovation, and other priority areas.

An agreement was reached on a full-scale partnership with KfW Development Bank, Deutsche Bank and the German Society for International Cooperation to support the projects of German companies in Uzbekistan.

The readiness of the Government of Germany to further support Uzbekistan’s accession to the WTO and the soonest signing of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement with the European Union was expressed.

The importance of continuing the political dialogue was emphasized. The parties welcomed the signing during the visit of the Intergovernmental Declaration on deepening multifaceted cooperation

Olaf Scholz supported the new regional policy of Uzbekistan on the creation of an atmosphere of friendship and mutual trust in Central Asia, deepening integration in the region.

An agreement was reached to launch a dialogue platform in the Germany – Central Asia format.

Issues of ensuring regional security were discussed, including in the context of the situation in Afghanistan.

The need for continuing humanitarian projects was confirmed, including through the capabilities of the logistics hub and the Educational Center for Afghan Youth in the city of Termez.

The main attention was paid to the development of transport and logistics. The parties agreed to develop the Trans-Caspian Corridor, which will create an effective route connecting the Central Asian region with Europe.

The rich cultural and humanitarian agenda was noted with satisfaction. The German side highly appreciated the unique exhibition of the cultural heritage of Uzbekistan that is opening these days in the city of Berlin.

The parties welcomed the growing interest in the study of the German language in Uzbekistan. An agreement was reached on the technical assistance of the Government of Germany to the expansion of the study of the German language in the regions of the country.

In general, during the visit, 16 intergovernmental and interdepartmental documents were signed in the economy, trade, finance, education, science, and innovation.

Following the meeting, the President of Uzbekistan invited the Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz to visit Uzbekistan.

Source: UzA