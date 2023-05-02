Uzbekistan-Germany: mutual interest will be reflected in new projects

UZBEKISTAN, May 2 - Ahead of the visit of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistsn Shavkat Mirziyoyev to the Federal Republic of Germany, Laziz Kudratov, Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade, held several bilateral meetings with investors, representatives of major companies and banks in Berlin.

Particularly, during the videoconference with Christian Toben, Managing Director of Commerzbank, the sides discussed projects on enhancing cooperation between one of the largest financial institutions of Europe and Uzbekistan, as well as allocation of new credit lines to support the Uzbek textile industry and production of construction materials.

In dialogue with Uwe Knotzer, Director General at Knauf International, the sides considered prospects for expanding the company's activities in Uzbekistan's market, including through privatization projects in the field of construction materials production.

Possibilities of establishing new capacities for producing chemical products in Uzbekistan were discussed with Eckbert Von Bohlen Und Halbach, Managing Director of Bohlen Industrie.

During talks with Josef Lasselsberger, Owner of Lasselsberger Group, the sides agreed on implementing new projects in construction materials industry in Uzbekistan, in particular, on setting up a factory for producing wide-format porcelain stoneware.

The meetings were of informal character and allowed discussing new projects, topical issues and prospects for enhancing partnership in a number of areas in the most productive way.

Source: Ministry of Investments, Industry and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan