Proclamation – Marianas Tourism Month – May 2023

“Tourism is Everybody’s Business”

WHEREAS, tourism is the primary economic driver for The Marianas, comprising about three-fourths of the entire economy. In FY 2022, about 70,000 total visitors came to The Marianas. So far in the first half of this fiscal year (October – March), we have already surpassed that number with 74,000 visitors coming to our shores as tourism continues to recover; and,

WHEREAS, at this time, total arrivals have recovered 42% of pre-pandemic arrivals as The Marianas continues to work strategically toward the recovery of tourism, the sole economic driver of the economy. The recovery work of the Marianas Visitors Authority and its public and private tourism partners has been recognized by the international travel and tourism industry in winning the 2022 Pacific-Asia Travel Association Gold Award for Destination Resiliency among all global entries; and,

WHEREAS, the primary source market of Korea is projected to recover 80% of air seats this fiscal year compared to pre-pandemic air seats. At the same time, direct flights from the source market of Japan also resumed in 2022, and Japanese arrivals continue to increase.

WHEREAS, the support of the federal government through disaster and pandemic-related grants has been an essential part of tourism recovery to date. Furthermore, as the Marianas had chosen to pivot away from the China market at this time, new source markets will need to be explored and the continued support of the federal government will be essential for continued recovery; and,

WHEREAS, the Marianas develops marketing programs to attract visitors to The Marianas with tailored marketing efforts about the unique characteristics of Saipan, Tinian, Rota, and the Northern Islands. These marketing programs are supported by the activities and programs of the entire community, including other government agencies, businesses, non-profit organizations, community groups, students, and other individuals; and,

WHEREAS, The Marianas community has embraced a new emphasis in tourism related to the heritage of the Chamorro and Carolinian people, including natural and cultural resources, revival of traditional maritime traditions, and other authentic cultural experiences for visitors to enjoy; and,

WHEREAS, tourism includes annual signature events, public outreach and education throughout The Marianas, and other activities to improve the lines of communication among tourism industry stakeholders; and,

WHEREAS, tourism helps create opportunities for economic prosperity, international trade, cross-cultural understanding, and a higher quality of life. In recognition of the benefits of tourism, the MVA motto “Tourism is Everybody’s Business” remains a vital reminder for all stakeholders.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, DAVID M. APATANG, Acting Governor of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and Laws of the Commonwealth, do hereby proclaim May 2023 as

MARIANAS TOURISM MONTH

I call upon all the people of The Marianas to unite in observing this occasion, especially through supporting and enhancing the tourism industry, and I invite residents and visitors alike to observe and support the activities planned in celebration of this month.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand on this 3rd day of May 2023.

/s/

DAVID M. APATANG

Acting Governor

###