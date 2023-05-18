Reality Tech Announces Partnership with Mozzaik365 to Enhance SharePoint Collaboration and Efficiency
Reality Tech, an award-winning Microsoft Office 365 SharePoint services and solution provider, has announced its official partnership with Mozzaik365.WOODMERE, NEW YORK, USA, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This partnership aims to deliver innovative and scalable intranet solutions that focuses on seamless workplace collaboration, cutting-edge intranet design, communication and efficiency.
Reality Tech focuses on optimizing collaboration and interaction among people in their workplace improving enterprise agility, efficiency, and productivity. Reality Tech offers deep expertise and skills in Microsoft Office 365 SharePoint technology, PowerAutomate, PowerBI and deliver excellence in migration, workflows, intranets and integration across a range of technology disciplines.
Mozzaik365 is a French technology company that designs Digital Workplace solutions for enterprises to collaborate, share and communicate, effectively. They offer solutions integrated with SharePoint Online and Teams. Mozzaik365 doubles the power of SharePoint and centralizes Microsoft 365 uses from your intranet. Easily build a beautiful and engaging Digital Workplace to connect and collaborate with your teams.
This partnership aims to provide impactful Digital Workplaces, tailored to meet the unique needs of each client, and help them achieve their goals efficiently and quickly.
Both Reality Tech and Mozzaik365 are excited about this partnership and enthusiastic to deliver seamless solutions and technology excellence.
Guirec Loison, Head of Partnerships at Mozzaik365, said, “We are thrilled to start this partnership with Reality Tech and very confident that it will be a win-win cooperation”.
Anjalika Pattanaik, Partnerships Manager at Mozzaik365, said “Looking forward to working together on projects very soon!”
Joel Plaut, CEO of Reality Tech, said – “We are enthusiastic and very much looking forward to some very significant and noteworthy implementation successes and ultimately delighting end users.”
This partnership will significantly impact workplace communication and collaboration through customized and automated workflows and processes by using Microsoft SharePoint technology and intranet frameworks.
About Reality Tech:
Reality Tech is a leading Microsoft SharePoint solution provider that offers enterprise-grade technology cutting edge solutions that focuses on intranet design, document management, project web access, compliance, Search, and workflows.
For more information, visit reality-tech.com
About Mozzaik365:
Mozzaik365 is a pioneer in designing unique digital experience for enterprises. Their digital workplace solutions enable users to connect, share, and communicate effectively regardless of their location. They create digital spaces by using the utility, tools and features offered by Microsoft 365 environment.
For more information, visit en.mozzaik365.com
