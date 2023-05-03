Proclamation – Mental Health Awareness Month – May 2023

“Our Islands, Our Community, Our Safe Space: Look Around, Look Within”

WHEREAS, our mental health includes our body, mind, and heart. It is an important part of our overall health and it affects the way we think, feel, act, and engage with others;

WHEREAS, our community, our culture, and our safe spaces help support our mental health and help set the foundation for achieving and maintaining good mental health;

WHEREAS, we celebrate the growing awareness and support for mental health in our community. We are seeing our community embrace the initiatives and resources that aim to promote mental health;

WHEREAS, we acknowledge the influence of stigma and cultural differences and how they can impact if, how, and when a person seeks help. We also recognize that stigma can contribute to some misunderstandings about mental health that can span generations and cultures.

WHEREAS, it is important that we, as a community, promote mental health together in a coordinated, inclusive, and culturally-responsive way. Every citizen, family, organization, provider, and valued stakeholder shares a responsibility to help keep our communities safe,

NOW, THEREFORE, I, DAVID M. APATANG, Acting Governor of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and Laws of the Commonwealth, do hereby proclaim May 2023 as

MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS MONTH

I encourage policy makers, organizations, localities, schools, nonprofit organizations, businesses, persons with lived experience, and the people of our islands to observe the month with appropriate programs and activities which promote mental health and wellness for all individuals and families in the Commonwealth.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand on this 2nd day of May 2023.

/s/

DAVID M. APATANG

Acting Governor

###