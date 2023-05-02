Submit Release
Senate Bill 647 Printer's Number 0690

PENNSYLVANIA, May 2 - An Act amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, in terms and courses of study, further providing for Economic Education and Personal Financial Literacy Programs; in credit card marketing, further providing for regulation of on-campus credit card marketing; and abrogating regulations.

