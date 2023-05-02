Senate Bill 344 Printer's Number 0688
PENNSYLVANIA, May 2 - An Act amending Title 34 (Game) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in hunting and furtaking licenses, further providing for resident license and fee exemptions.
