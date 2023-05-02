Post Session Report :: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

SB 140, PN 684 (Langerholc) – The bill requires the Attorney General to appoint a special prosecutor to prosecute crimes on property owned by the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (“SEPTA”) in Philadelphia.

Amendment A00426 (Haywood) – This amends Title 44 to require that any police deadly force incident be independently investigated by the county district attorney. The involved police department must transfer responsibility for the investigation to the county district attorney who shall conduct an independent investigation so that a police department cannot conduct a criminal investigation of its own officer.

Upon completion of the investigation the district attorney may prosecute the case, or refer the case to a grand jury, or refer to the Pennsylvania Attorney General for prosecutorial review should the district attorney recuse from the case.

The amendment failed by a vote of 21-29.

Amendment A00441 (Hughes) – This amendment strikes the provisions that limit the applicability of the special prosecutor to a city of the first class and apply the provisions of this bill to every county.

The amendment was motioned to table the amendment and the motion passed by vote of 28-22. A vote of 29-21 was recorded on the bill.

SR 45, PN 367 (Langerholc) – The resolution urging the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development to address the process of “porting.” A vote of 29-21 was recorded.