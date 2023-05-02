Submit Release
Ilham Aliyev viewed construction progress of Barda-Aghdam railway line

AZERBAIJAN, May 2 - 02 May 2023, 20:20

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev viewed the construction progress of the Barda-Aghdam railway line.

The head of state was informed of the works done.

Construction of the railway line is scheduled to be finished in 2023. The single-track railway is 47.1 kilometers long. The area along the railway line was cleared of mines.

The Barda-Tazakend and Tazakend-Aghdam sections of the railway are 80% and 71% complete respectively.

The head of state was briefed about the Aghdam city railway and bus terminal complex. The railway and bus terminals are scheduled to handle respectively 1000 and up to 1500 passengers daily.

