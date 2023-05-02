Communities along Fraser River benefit from increased flood resilience

CANADA, May 2 - Pam Alexis, MLA for Abbotsford-Mission –

“It’s essential that we invest in flood prevention to ensure the safety of people in our region. These projects are a step in the right direction to protecting and strengthening our communities from potential flooding events.”

Garry Begg, MLA for Surrey-Guildford –

“Our government knows the importance of preparing for the impacts of climate change. We’re glad to be partnering with Metro Vancouver to fund these important dike improvement and flood-mitigation efforts on Barnston Island so that people can better withstand future flooding.”

Chief Alice Thompson (Mae’xe), Leq’á:mel First Nation –

“This funding is a welcome recognition of the leadership role that Leq’á:mel First Nation plays in stewarding our territory and restoring our watersheds. The support from the Province will help us address the cumulative damage to our watershed, as well as restore our Indigenous governance authority over our territory, which we never ceded nor surrendered. These funds will add to our capacity to lead an innovative, collaborative planning process with our community, neighbours and all levels of government in developing a climate resilient and biodiverse watershed.”

George V. Harvie, board chair, Metro Vancouver –

“Thanks to this timely investment by the Province, the homes and livelihoods of more than 100 people living on Barnston Island will be better protected against potential flooding. Metro Vancouver has a strong interest in ensuring the dike is in good condition and can safeguard residents from floods, especially in a changing climate.”

Jason Lum, chair, Fraser Valley Regional District

“The Hatzic Lake watershed is incredibly complex, both in terms of governance and the ongoing flood management of the area. This initial funding is a signal from the Province of British Columbia that the Hatzic watershed is a priority, and it will help augment the process toward protecting this valuable resource and the people who live in these flood-risk areas.”

Victor Smith, mayor, District of Hope

“The District of Hope, along with local First Nations and the Fraser Valley Regional District will put this much-needed money to use working on climate-change data gathering and flood-mitigation measures along the lower Coquihalla River watershed. The Coquihalla, along with other areas, was significantly affected, resulting in new concerns about flooding and possible hazards. It is our earnest hope that the provincial government will continue its climate change work by both approving and funding municipalities and First Nations to undertake repairs, mitigation and prevention projects along the Coquihalla.”