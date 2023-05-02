Submit Release
Berry Declares Quarterly Dividend

Berry Global Group, Inc.'s BERY board of directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share. The payment date is June 15, 2023, to stockholders of record as of June 1, 2023.

About Berry

At Berry Global Group, Inc. BERY, we create innovative packaging and engineered products that we believe make life better for people and the planet. We do this every day by leveraging our unmatched global capabilities, sustainability leadership, and deep innovation expertise to serve customers of all sizes around the world. Harnessing the strength in our diversity and industry leading talent of 46,000 global employees across over 265 locations, we partner with customers to develop, design, and manufacture innovative products with an eye toward the circular economy. The challenges we solve and the innovations we pioneer benefit our customers at every stage of their journey. For more information, visit our website, or connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter. (BERY-F)

