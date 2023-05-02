ShipYourCarNow Launches SYCN Auto Logistics Brand

ShipYourCarNow, an innovative provider of AI-powered automotive transport services, has launched the SYCN Auto Logistics brand to more accurately describe to the marketplace the full breadth of technology and logistics solutions we provide to our B2B partners. SYCN Auto Logistics will be focused on delivering technology and services through a consultative and analytical approach to today's challenging and ever-changing B2B environment.

ShipYourCarNow, an innovative provider of AI-powered automotive transport services, has launched the SYCN Auto Logistics brand to more accurately describe to the marketplace the full breadth of technology and logistics solutions we provide to our B2B partners. SYCN Auto Logistics will be focused on delivering technology and services through a consultative and analytical approach to today's challenging and ever-changing B2B environment.

“Our ShipYourCarNow brand has developed a reputation for being the leader in reliable and effective auto transport that our clients trust,” said Marco Maggiore, SYCN Auto Logistics CSO. “Our new SYCN Auto Logistics brand will build on that core service and pair it with robust best-in-class technology and analytic reporting designed to support our business partners and positivity impact their bottom line.”

SYCN Auto Logistics technology is smart, efficient, and seamless, allowing partners to instantly receive tiered quotes, book orders, and track shipments in real-time. The technology will also offer robust reporting and analytics. Additionally, the solution can be white-labeled as a stand-alone tool or integrated into an existing tech stack.

SYCN Auto Logistics EVP, CRO John Robertson, echoed these sentiments: “Our technology will allow partners to achieve operation and integration goals through a single source approach to the automotive logistics market space. Using best-in-class technologies, extreme process controls, strong partnerships, and non-traditional carrier relationships not found at most asset-light brokers, the complete SYCN Auto Logistics solution provides an end-to-end solution that continues to exceed our customers’ expectations.

ShipYourCarNow and SYCN Auto Logistics are committed to delivering exceptional service for customers worldwide by leveraging advanced technology and data-driven insights.

To learn more about ShipYourCarNow and SYCN Auto Logistics innovative transport services, please visit www.SYCNAL.com

Media Contact

Company Name: SYCN Auto Logistics

Contact Person: Mitchell Davis

Email: Send Email

City: Boca Raton

State: FLORIDA

Country: United States

Website: sycnal.com



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: ShipYourCarNow Launches SYCN Auto Logistics Brand