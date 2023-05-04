Meander Park and Boardwalk Receives Final Plat Approval from Medina City Council to move forward with Development Plan
Development anchor is slated to be an arts and entertainment event venue with a large glass conservatory, grand ballroom and boutique lodging accommodations.
would've never been possible without the time, talent, and dedication of our team to propose a forward-thinking development designed to create an experience worth coming back for”MEDINA, MN, US, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On April 18, 2023 the Medina City Council voted unanimously to give final plat approval for Meander Park & Boardwalk, the planned unit development project located at 1472 State Highway 55 in Medina, Minnesota. The 18-acre site which spans over two parcels, split by Meander Road, was approved to allow four commercial building sites on the south parcel and two twin residential villas on the north parcel. A three story, 32,000 square foot arts and entertainment venue with two floors of boutique lodging is set to be the anchor tenant, which is planned to be owned and operated by the primary developer Chris Pederson of Medina Ventures along with his partners and venue operations team. The additional three commercial sites have proposed uses that include a daycare facility, a mid-to-upscale restaurant and a mixed-retail building that could be split among up to three tenants.
— Chris Pederson
The developer issued the following statement, “We’re so excited to have received final plat. This milestone that marks the end of a nearly two-year approval process which would've never been possible without the time, talent, and dedication of our team to propose a forward-thinking development designed to create an experience worth coming back for. We were humbled by the overwhelmingly positive support we’ve received from the local community throughout this process. And the critical feedback we did receive on certain elements, was incorporated to improve our proposal while remaining true to our original vision.”
According to the narrative submitted with their application, that vision is to ‘provide a walkable, aesthetically pleasing entertainment and relaxation destination that incorporates the natural beauty of the land while providing access to desirable amenities that benefit nearby residents of Medina and surrounding communities.’ Given that nearly two-thirds of the 18-acre site consists of protected wetlands, incorporating the natural beauty required minimizing the development’s ecological impact. In the end, only .13 acres of wetland is expected to be disturbed - all of which is related to public access points and was thus unavoidable.
One of the key amenities of the project is a meandering boardwalk that follows the natural curve of the wetlands and will be lined with willow trees and native plants on one side as well as plaza areas and access to three of the four buildings on the other.
The local resident turned developer started with the concept of building a state-of-the-art event venue that incorporated modern technology into an idyllic space to host a wide variety of public and private events such as weddings, celebrations of life, corporate events, theatrical and musical performances, art exhibitions, proms, private parties, blockchain and technology driven conferences, botanical showcases, fundraisers, field trips, fashion shows, educational seminars, comedy shows, and cultural celebrations.
One of the most defining characteristics of the venue will be a two-story glass conservatory event space in addition to a grand ballroom, lounge area with bar, commercial catering kitchen, an outdoor grotto area with water feature and two floors of boutique lodging with rooms ranging in size from one bedroom to larger top floor penthouse suites. The basement portion of the venue will be designed for equipment storage, vendor deliveries as well as a portion of it to potentially be used as a small data center. The development also intends to incorporate as many renewable and sustainable design elements as economically feasible such as heat recapture, electric vehicle charging stations, solar and geothermal.
The arts and entertainment venue is expected to open in 2025 and other businesses simultaneously or soon thereafter.
