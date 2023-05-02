TWRA Announces Availability of 2023-23 Clean Stream Grants to Help with Habitat Protection Program

NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) announces the availability of $20,000 in grant funding to assist cities, schools, community organizations, civic groups, watershed organizations, and conservation groups with stream clean-up projects and planting projects during the 2023-24 fiscal year.

Five grants, at a maximum of $1,000 each, are available for each of TWRA’s four regional Aquatic Habitat Protection projects (a total of $5,000 per region). The funds will be obligated as grants, so the grantee must have a nonprofit tax number. The application deadline for this program is June 30, 2023.

Potential uses for grant funding can include the purchase of project supplies such as rakes, work gloves, and garbage bags; disposal fees for solid waste and tire removal; or to provide promotional items like project advertisement or T‑shirts and refreshments for volunteer support.

Grant proposals should include the applicant organization’s name, tax ID number, address, phone, and name of a contact person authorized to enter into contractual agreement on behalf of the organization. The proposal should also include the name of the stream, county or counties involved, and the project area and description.

For more information on the program, contact Della Sawyers in the TWRA Environmental Services Division at (615) 781-6577 or by email at della.sawyers@tn.gov. For additional local information, contact a regional Aquatic Habitat Protection Biologist at the TWRA regional offices. TWRA regionals offices are Region I (West Tennessee in Jackson), Region II (Middle Tennessee in Nashville), Region III (Cumberland Plateau, Chattanooga area in Crossville), and Region IV (East Tennessee in Morristown).

Region I . Allen Pyburn 200 Lowell Thomas Drive Jackson, TN 38301 (731) 423-6541 Email: Allen.Pyburn@tn.gov Region 2 Katie Murphy TWRA 5107 Edmondson Pike Nashville, TN 37204 Email: Katie.M.Murphy@tn.gov Region 3 Bobby Brown 464 Industrial Boulevard Crossville, TN 38555 (931) 484-9571 Email: Bobby.Brown@tn.gov Region 4 Rob Lindbom 3030 Wildlife Way Morristown, TN 37814 (423) 587-7037 Email: Dennis.Lindbom@tn.gov

---TWRA---

2023-24 TWRA Aquatic Stream Grant Application