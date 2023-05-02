Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,141 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 434,973 in the last 365 days.

TWRA Announces Availability of 2023-23 Clean Stream Grants to Help with Habitat Protection Program

NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) announces the availability of $20,000 in grant funding to assist cities, schools, community organizations, civic groups, watershed organizations, and conservation groups with stream clean-up projects and planting projects during the 2023-24 fiscal year.

Five grants, at a maximum of $1,000 each, are available for each of TWRA’s four regional Aquatic Habitat Protection projects (a total of $5,000 per region). The funds will be obligated as grants, so the grantee must have a nonprofit tax number. The application deadline for this program is June 30, 2023.

Potential uses for grant funding can include the purchase of project supplies such as rakes, work gloves, and garbage bags; disposal fees for solid waste and tire removal; or to provide promotional items like project advertisement or T‑shirts and refreshments for volunteer support.

Grant proposals should include the applicant organization’s name, tax ID number, address, phone, and name of a contact person authorized to enter into contractual agreement on behalf of the organization.  The proposal should also include the name of the stream, county or counties involved, and the project area and description.

For more information on the program, contact Della Sawyers in the TWRA Environmental Services Division at (615) 781-6577 or by email at della.sawyers@tn.gov. For additional local information, contact a regional Aquatic Habitat Protection Biologist at the TWRA regional offices. TWRA regionals offices are Region I (West Tennessee in Jackson), Region II (Middle Tennessee in Nashville), Region III (Cumberland Plateau, Chattanooga area in Crossville), and Region IV (East Tennessee in Morristown).

Region I

  .

Allen Pyburn

200 Lowell Thomas Drive                

Jackson, TN  38301

(731) 423-6541

Email: Allen.Pyburn@tn.gov

Region 2 

Katie Murphy

TWRA

5107 Edmondson Pike

Nashville, TN  37204

Email: Katie.M.Murphy@tn.gov

 

 

Region 3

Bobby Brown

464 Industrial Boulevard

Crossville, TN  38555

(931) 484-9571

Email: Bobby.Brown@tn.gov

Region 4

Rob Lindbom

3030 Wildlife Way

Morristown, TN  37814

(423) 587-7037

Email: Dennis.Lindbom@tn.gov

---TWRA---

2023-24 TWRA Aquatic Stream Grant Application

 

 

 

You just read:

TWRA Announces Availability of 2023-23 Clean Stream Grants to Help with Habitat Protection Program

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more