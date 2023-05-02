Texas Electric Service - Power to Choose choose your rate...

Texas Electric Service Empowers Texans to Save Money on Electricity Rates with Power to Choose Options for Dallas and Houston Electricity

Texas Electric Service is committed to helping Texans save on their electricity rates by offering affordable and reliable electricity plans.”” — Jon Langley - CEO

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNTIED STATES, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Texas residents and businesses in deregulated markets have the Power to Choose their electricity provider, and Texas Electric Service is a leading provider of affordable and reliable electricity plans. With a wide range of plans from different providers, including wind and solar options, Texas Electric Service simplifies the process of choosing an electricity provider and gives customers control over their bills.

The deregulated energy market in Texas has encouraged innovation and investment in renewable energy sources, making Texas a leader in renewable energy production. TexasElectricService.com offers a wide range of electric plans from different providers, allowing customers to easily compare rates and choose the best plan for their needs. The platform provides post-pay and prepaid electricity service, including commercial electricity plans for all deregulated areas in Texas.

"Texas Electric Service has been helping Texans save money on their electricity rates for years, and we're committed to continuing that mission," said CEO Jon Langley. "We've seen a decrease of over 2.9 cents per kWh since December 2022, and we expect further reductions. By looking at past bills and identifying high and low usage months, customers can choose a plan that suits their usage patterns and helps them save money."

TexasElectricService.com provides real-time management tools and convenient payment options, making it easy for customers to manage their electricity bills. Customers can save up to 30% or more on their electricity bill by shopping for electricity with Texas Electric Service providers. The platform is committed to helping all Texas residents save on their electricity bills and provides a range of plans from different providers and real-time management tools, giving customers the best deals and control over their electricity bills.

When shopping for electricity in Texas, customers can trust Texas Electric Service for affordable, reliable, and sustainable electricity plans. Choose TexasElectricService.com for Power to Choose options for Dallas electricity, Houston electricity, and beyond.