VaShawn Mitchell launches "See the Goodness” campaign, announces commitment to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
EINPresswire.com/ -- Nationally recognized Gospel artist VaShawn Mitchell, today embarks on a new “See the Goodness” campaign aligned with his commitment to raise funds and awareness for the lifesaving mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital: Finding cures. Saving children.®
Mitchell, a seven-time Stellar Award and three-time Dove Award winner has supported St. Jude since 2010. This campaign and his commitment to St. Jude was inspired by his latest single, “See the Goodness” featuring gospel veteran, three-time Grammy Award winner and longtime St. Jude supporter Pastor Donnie McClurkin. The campaign will revitalize faith in individuals all around the world facing challenges. The goal is to remind others that in spite of challenging circumstance – as the song’s lyrics state – “you will see the goodness of the Lord WHILE YOU LIVE!”
Throughout the campaign tour stops, Mitchell will share the St. Jude mission and how St. Jude cares for some of the world’s sickest children regardless of their race, ethnicity, beliefs, or ability to pay. Unlike any other hospital, the majority of funding for St. Jude comes from individual contributions. As one can imagine, such an undertaking requires support from generous donors from all backgrounds, united for one purpose.
When asked about working with St Jude, Mitchell says, “It’s always a wonderful experience working with the team at St Jude. You can tell they genuinely care about everyone they interact with and they truly want to see everyone win. This is why I felt compelled to partner with them. In my new song, ‘See the Goodness’, I wanted to send an anthem that people can use to recharge their faith. Life happens and can be incredibly trying, and the Bible says, ‘…as he thinketh in his heart, so is he..(Proverbs 23:7 KJV)’. I want ‘See the Goodness’ to be food for the soul of the families at St Jude as well as listeners around the world to change the narrative of doubt and uncertainty that often times surfaces in times of turmoil. Let’s shift our thinking from worry to know that ‘you’re going to live to until you see it!’”
Mitchell is asking for support because every child deserves a chance to live their best life and celebrate every moment. When you support St. Jude, you help give kids with cancer around the world that chance. Together, we can save more lives.
Donate to help St. Jude kids at StJude.org.
Listen to VaShawn Mitchell’s new single “See the Goodness” featuring Donnie McClurkin, now available on all major streaming platforms.
