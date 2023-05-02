Sheriff Ric Bradshaw Announces Re-Election Bid to Keep Palm Beach County Safe
Bradshaw highlights experience, professionalism and trusted track record in announcement bidPALM BEACH COUNTY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sheriff Ric Bradshaw has announced today his decision to run for re-election. With over fifty years of experience in law enforcement, Sheriff Bradshaw is the longest-serving sheriff in Palm Beach County history, having already served five terms. His decision to run for a sixth term has been greeted with widespread support from community, business and faith-based leaders.
Sheriff Bradshaw began his career in law enforcement as a member of the West Palm Beach Police Department, where he rose through the ranks before being appointed Chief of Police. Sheriff Bradshaw is the sixteenth sheriff to serve as the county's chief law enforcement officer since the agency's inception in 1909.
Regarding his decision to run for re-election, Sheriff Bradshaw stated, “I've dedicated my life to serve and protect the citizens of Palm Beach County. As Sheriff, I have ensured Palm Beach County has one of the nation's premier law enforcement agencies. We have taken down the gangs, busted up the pill mills, hunted down cyber predators and locked up human traffickers. From community policing to the front lines of homeland security, Palm Beach County is safer today than ever before. I am running for reelection to finish the job and keep your safety priority #1.”
As Sheriff, Ric Bradshaw has prioritized going after violent criminals and gangs, has allocated additional funding for mental health support, and invested millions in new technology, including body cameras. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is the county’s largest provider of mental health services. In addition, the Sheriff’s office has invested over $13 million in confiscated funds back into community programs that support our kids, seniors and underserved communities.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office comprises six departments, 4,300 employees, and roughly 1,500 volunteers. As a leader, Sheriff Bradshaw has extensive knowledge and training in all aspects of law enforcement, with a special emphasis on Domestic Security, Field Operations, and community-based policing.
Sheriff Bradshaw has held several positions, including Chairman of the Florida Sheriffs Emergency Task Force for Region 7, a member of the Executive Board of the FBI's Joint Terrorist Task Force, and Chairman of the Regional Domestic Security Task Force for Region 7. He is also a member of the Palm Beach County Chiefs of Police, Law Enforcement Planning Council, Police Executive Research Forum, Florida Sheriffs Association, and has been designated Who's Who in Academic Excellence in America. Additionally, he served in the United States Marine Corps.
Sheriff Bradshaw also holds a Bachelor of Science Degree with honors in Human Resources Management, a Masters of Science in Administration with honors specializing in Emergency Management, and he graduated from the Administrative Officers Course at the Southern Police Institute, University of Louisville in Louisville, Kentucky.
Sheriff Bradshaw's leadership style has been praised for its effectiveness, with his excellent interpersonal and communication skills being noted as key strengths. He is a competent leader who "gets things done," while also maintaining a balance between assertiveness and diplomacy. His priority has always been to keep citizens safe, and he has consistently demonstrated this commitment throughout his career.
With his exceptional leadership skills and a proven track record, Sheriff Bradshaw is committed to keeping the citizens of Palm Beach County safe. As he seeks re-election, he looks forward to continuing his service to the community and maintaining the high standards of the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
For more information about Sheriff Bradshaw and Palm Beach County, please visit https://www.pbso.org//sheriff-ric-bradshaw.
Rick Asnani
Cornerstone Solutions
email us here