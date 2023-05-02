Quantex Launches Hybrid Crypto Exchange to Solve Exchange Collapses Post FTX

Quantex Crypto Banner Quantex Logo Custodial vs Non-Custodial Quantex

Quantex is Addressing Issues That Led to FTX Collapse with Both Non-Custodial Swap and Custodial Trading Platforms

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Quantex, a groundbreaking cryptocurrency exchange platform, is excited to announce its official launch today. Building on the success of its prototype, Cryptiswap, Quantex offers users a unique and secure way to trade cryptocurrencies through both a non-custodial swap platform and an advanced custodial trading platform, empowering users to choose how they want to manage their funds. This solution allow users to swap crypto in 2 minutes without registration or sign up to trade.

FTX's recent collapse revealed vulnerabilities in centralized exchanges, emphasizing the need for improved security. The 2022 liquidation, impacting over a million users, shook the crypto market. Quantex addresses these issues by offering a non-custodial swap platform that allows users to exchange cryptocurrencies without giving up custody of their funds, providing a safer and more transparent trading experience.

Quantex's non-custodial swap platform enables users to exchange cryptocurrencies without giving up control of their funds, reducing the risk of hacks and collapses. Meanwhile, Quantex's advanced trading platform offers advanced features and robust security measures. Quantex Coin (QTX), available for purchase on the swap platform, plays a crucial role within the Quantex ecosystem. Following the trajectory of other native exchange coins like Binance Coin, early investment in QTX could offer potential gains as its value increases over time.

Quantex has joined forces with AWS Activate and Fireblocks to deliver cutting-edge compute infrastructure and advanced custody solutions. The self-funded platform plans to list new coins, aiming to exceed 300 cryptocurrencies and 1,000 market pairs by mid-2024. Upcoming features include margin trading, a crypto debit card, and the ability to purchase cryptocurrencies using fiat currency.

Quantex's founder, Andrew Elkhoury, 29, shares his vision for the platform: "There is a major issue with the current format of crypto exchanges, as we saw with the recent FTX exchange collapse. Quantex's answer to this problem is the non-custodial swap platform in addition to a advanced trading platform. The difference between Quantex and other exchanges is that users have the freedom to choose. This type of exchange is the first of its kind, allowing users to decide whether they want to give up custody of their funds to the exchange or not."

Quantex's predecessor, Cryptiswap, served as the prototype and launched in April 2021. It quickly gained traction, amassing over $200,000 in trading volume within its first week and garnering positive feedback from users.

Quantex | Swap crypto in 2 mins or Sign up to Trade