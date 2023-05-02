LightSpring Home Care Appoints New Managing Director

Marcus Primavera, MBA-HCA, has professional experience with some of the country’s largest home health providers.

UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- LightSpring Home Care , a patient-centered care agency that provides in-home services to seniors and disabled residents in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts, has just appointed a new Managing Director.Marcus Primavera, MBA-HCA, has several years of experience in the home health industry. Marcus led operations, development, and marketing efforts across several human services sectors, with tenure including leadership roles for Sevita Health and their East Coast Behavioral Health Services team as the Executive Director.Marcus has also served as the Director of Business Development & Account Management at CareGivers America | A Modivcare Company—one of the largest home health providers in the United States. He also has experience leading one of Pennsylvania’s largest Service Coordination Entities (SCE), America’s Support Coordination and Management (ASCM), as their Executive Director of Operations.His experience with the agencies listed above, as well as his new position as Managing Director at LightSpring Home Care, have proven Marcus’ dedication to the care of seniors and Americans with disabilities.The team at LightSpring Home Care welcomes Marcus with open arms and is eager to see what wonderful new directions he takes the agency in with his professional experience and compassion.LightSpring Home Care, formerly Charter Home Health, provides in-home caregivers to seniors and disabled residents in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts. Their experienced CNAs and HHAs provide a variety of personalized services to clients, including personal care, companionship care, 24-hour care, and live-in care right from the comfort of their own homes.If you or a loved one is facing a long-term health condition, recovering from surgery, or facing a new diagnosis, contact LightSpring Home Care today to learn more about their attentive, compassionate care services or to schedule a consultation with a caregiver.