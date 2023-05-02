Pennsylvania Dental Association Installs Dr. Richard Grossman as President
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pennsylvania Dental Association (PDA) recently installed Dr. Richard Grossman of Kingston, Luzerne County, as its 2023-2024 president, during its annual business meeting on April 29 at Normandy Farm Hotel and Conference Center in Blue Bell, Pa.
Dr. Grossman has maintained a private practice in Kingston for the last 45 years and is a dedicated and respected leader for both his profession and community. Prior to becoming PDA president, Dr. Grossman served on the PDA Board of Trustees, representing the Third District of the association (encompassing nine counties in the northeastern part of the state), and previously served as a board member for Pennsylvania Dental Association Insurance Services, Inc, including as vice president. Locally, his leadership included terms as president of both the Third District Dental Society and Luzerne County Dental Society.
“It is an honor to be elected by my fellow dentists throughout the Commonwealth and to be able to represent them in our continuing efforts at caring for and ensuring that the citizens of Pennsylvania receive optimum dental care,” Dr. Grossman said.
After receiving his undergraduate degree in Biology from the University of Pittsburgh, Dr. Grossman earned his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from Georgetown University in 1978 and opened his practice in Kingston.
In addition to his three decades-plus of leadership in various dental organizations, he has devoted much of his time to improving the lives of others through volunteer efforts at community and charitable organizations. He has been a longtime volunteer for Volunteers in Medicine dental clinic in Wilkes-Barre, treating the underserved population of Luzerne County. He is also a volunteer for MOM-n-PA Dental Missions, which is holding its annual mission June 2-3 in Allentown, and is a past president of Wilkes-Barre East Rotary Club.
About the Pennsylvania Dental Association
Founded in 1868, the Pennsylvania Dental Association (PDA) is comprised of approximately 5,100 member dentists. It is a constituency of the American Dental Association (ADA), the largest and oldest national dental society in the world. PDA’s mission is to improve the public health, promote the art and science of dentistry and represent the interests of its member dentists and their patients. PDA is the trusted voice of dentistry in Pennsylvania. For more information on PDA, visit our website at www.padental.org.
